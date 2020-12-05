West Kentucky Community and Technical College English instructor Kelly Paul recently received a Blackboard Exemplary Course award, school officials announced Friday.
Paul, a La Center resident, got the award due to the recognition of her peers for “developing a technology-rich, engaging and pedagogically sound” course, a WKCTC release said.
The course Paul’s award originated from was her online ENG 102 Writing II class, which demonstrated excellence in course design, interaction and collaboration, assessment and learner support.
Paul has been a full-time faculty member at WKCTC for three years and had previously been an adjunct instructor for eight years.
“I am pleased to welcome Kelly Paul to the ECP (Exemplary Course Program) family,” said Lee Blakemore, chief client officer and president of Global Markets at Blackboard. “Now, more than ever, educators are challenged with creating engaging and effective courses. This 2020 cohort is among the best of the best for engaging and maximizing learning outcomes for students.”
The ECP has honored instructors and course designers around the world for nearly two decades, recognizing thousands of educators. In order to be eligible, applicants must be a user of the Blackboard Learn learning management system. Submitted courses are evaluated by other course developers, instructional designers, teachers and professors using a rubric developed by the ECP.
Paul is being recognized alongside other outstanding recipients on the Blackboard website as well as in the Blackboard Community, a platform where the largest organized network of Blackboard users connect, collaborate and learn from their peers.
For more about the Exemplary Course Program, visit www. blackboard.com/resources/are-your-courses-exemplary.
