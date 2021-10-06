West Kentucky Community and Technical College recently launched an effort to help ensure the success of minority-owned small businesses in Paducah, McCracken County and the region.
WKCTC held its first Minority Small Business Roundtable, bringing together more than 20 local community and education leaders to share ideas on a series of trainings for local minority small business owners.
Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC president, said the college’s general business symposiums have grown over the past several years, but there was an element missing.
“With the annual symposiums we’ll have 100-plus CEOs and businesses involved, but it was glaringly obvious that we needed to have more minority-owned business engagement and representation,” he said.
“This roundtable is our continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe it makes us richer, more competitive and attractive for industries to locate here. That cultural diversity in the area is major factor for many global firms.”
Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC’s vice president of regional workforce training and economic development, served as facilitator for the kickoff event.
The planning session, held in the college’s Emerging Technology Center, brought together ideas on a series of training for local minority small business owners. Many of the participants shared important information that will be incorporated into the training.
Another meeting is planned at WKCTC, where sub-groups will be put in place from which the series of training will be established along with a schedule when the offerings will be delivered.
“These trainings are going to be minority-led, individuals that really know what business owners need and what the challenges are,” O’Neill said.
Reece hosted a Zoom meeting last year through the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce which also focused on hearing from minority-owned business owners about the challenges they faced along with opportunities to make their business more successful.
One of the ideas discussed then that could be incorporated into the roundtable discussions is sharing available resources.
“There was conversation around a minority business directory. The chamber has a general membership directory. Maybe there’s a link that can be connected of minority small businesses that could be accessed from both areas,” Reece said.
“It’s a win-win when all businesses succeed.”
