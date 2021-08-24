WKCTC hosts Back-to-School Bash

West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a Back-to-School Bash to help students find extracurricular activities and organizations as well as other helpful on-campus resources.
The Bash was held Monday in Haws Gymnasium on campus.
Students were treated to a barbecue or chicken sandwich lunch as well as games, treats and prizes.
There were 21 tables at the Bash featuring several WKCTC resources, groups and organizations, including WKCTC basketball, Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Student Government Association, Concept Zero and others.
WKCTC clubs and organizations can be found under the “About” tab on the WKCTC website at westkentucky.kctcs.edu/about.
Amy Elmore, the coordinator of student life at WKCTC, said the Bash was an annual event to help students get acclimated to what is available for them on campus.
“It’s kind of a recruitment fair for student clubs and organizations plus campus resources,” she said. “We have tutoring or Student Success Center, and then, there are community resources here, also. There are some health care tables, and students can learn about the Campus Cupboard and different things.
“The students go through, and they get a little card I call the Passport Card, and every information table (at the Bash) is on the card. So, when they come through the line (to the table), the get stamped.”
Drawings were held based on the number of stamps on the card. A card with three stamps enables students to get free food. Ten stamps made students eligible for one of four $50 drawings, and 18 stamps made students eligible for a $100 drawing.
There were also drawings for $10 gift certificates.
