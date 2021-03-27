Growth and retention of business is vital to the success a local community, region and state. With the global pandemic putting a strain on those efforts over the past year, economic development discussions can be more important than ever before.
The 2021 Regional Economic Development Symposium, “Retooling Post COVID,” will be held in a virtual format through West Kentucky Community and Technical College from 9-11:30 a.m. on April 15. The event is free and open to the public.
The symposium will feature panel discussions with local economic development leaders, presidents of area chambers of commerce and local elected state legislators about their roles in navigating workforce and economic needs after the pandemic.
“We’re excited to hold our second annual symposium this year, albeit virtual,” said Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC vice president of regional workforce training and economic development. “There is a great agenda, and I am confident viewers will come away learning something to use or apply to their operation and the benefits to their communities,”
Keynote speakers for the symposium are Matt Tackett, president and CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development, and Kate Shanks, vice president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Paducah Bank is the presenting sponsor.
To register for the event, contact Tina Clark at tina.clark@kctcs.edu or by calling 270-534-3821. Once registered, viewers will receive an email with an invitation to the symposium via Microsoft Teams with login information.
