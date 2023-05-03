West Kentucky Community and Technical College faculty members and Graves County residents Stephanie Milliken and Latoya Jones were among six employees recognized with excellence awards during a faculty and staff reception on April 28 in the college’s Student Center.
Nominations accepted from faculty and staff were given to the faculty and staff councils at the college. Members in the respective faculty and staff councils reviewed the nominations and placed a vote, and those who received the most votes are the 2023 excellence award winners.
Latoya Jones, who was hired at the college in 2009, is a biology and anatomy and physiology professor. She received the Phelps Award, established at the college in 1991 and named in memory of Finis Sargent Phelps and Florence Grubbs Phelps. The purpose of the award is to emphasize quality, promote academic excellence and reward competence in teaching in the liberal arts and sciences disciplines.
One of Jones’ students said, “I have had a few classes with her as the instructor and I absolutely love her! The classes are meant to be hard, but she still explains things well and pushes us to be our best. I really like how when we’re going through notes, she asks questions about other things to help us use critical thinking and connect things together. She’s the best!”
This year, Jones attended a Digital Teaching Symposium, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Optimizing Online Learning Conference, the Leading Enrichment and Development Academy, Faculty Learning Circles, and other trainings in her field. Nominators said Jones consistently demonstrates high student success and retention rates.
Milliken received the Paducah Junior College Outstanding Faculty Award, which was established in 1999 and recognizes quality, competence and excellence in teaching in a technical field. Nominators of Milliken, who has worked at the college for nearly 25 years, have said she demonstrates a passion and commitment to innovative teaching methodologies to ensure graduates are prepared to work in their field. She has worked closely with fellow faculty on the assessment of student learning outcomes. In addition, Milliken has been deeply involved in the rebuilding efforts of the Mayfield/Graves County community after the devastating 2021 tornado.
Examples of her involvement include designing floor plans for new construction, organizing volunteers from the WKCTC Construction Technology program to rebuild homes and working with the Long-Term Recovery Group to renovate a home damaged by the tornado.
Paducah resident Terry Stalions received WKCTC’s Adjunct Faculty Award. Established in 2014, the award recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements of a dedicated adjunct faculty member who provides exemplary service to WKCTC students. Stalions is one of WKCTC’s longest serving adjunct faculty members, working at the college since 2003. The Program Coordinator for the English department, Kim Russell, shared that Stalions’ students always remark on his caring and supportive interactions.
“He truly shines in the English 100 workshop where he is able to work with students one-on-one and in small groups,” she said. Russell went on to say that Stalions has made a huge difference to so many students over the years with his willingness to devote time outside the classroom and collaborate with colleagues makes him a valuable member of the department team.
In addition to these awardees, McCracken County residents Gary Reese, Amy Elmore and Fabiola Campanur-Enriquez were recognized as 2023 WKCTC Awards of Excellence recipients.
Reese received the faculty award. He began his career at the college in 2008 as a Criminal Justice program instructor. He is now a professor and program coordinator for the program. A nominator of Reese said, “Gary goes above and beyond for the students of WKCTC.” He is the co-advisor of the Alpha Epsilon Beta, the college’s criminal justice club. Over the past 11 years, the club has raised over $21,000 for Paducah’s Child Watch. “Gary does a phenomenal job of getting students involved in AEB, whether they are majoring in criminal justice or not. He welcomes every student and many have excelled under his supervision,” a nominator added.
Elmore received the administrative staff award. Prior to joining the staff of WKCTC as the coordinator of student activities in 2011, Elmore served as a program coordinator at KCTCS sister institution, Madisonville Community College, beginning in 2006.
“Amy has had plenty of challenges this past year, yet she has continued to make sure there are activities and support for students who need encouragement and a break from their own struggles,” said a nominator of Elmore. “I’ve seen how her work not only provides some needed respite and fun, which is therapeutic to the students, and how it draws them together.”
Campanur-Enriquez received the support staff award. She was hired as a Custodial Worker II in 2012. One nominator said she has “gone above and beyond what I’ve seen in any other employee when it comes to positively engaging students, faculty and fellow staff members. She uplifts everyone she encounters on a daily basis.” Continuing, the nominator added, “When students tell her they are stressed over an upcoming exam or upset about something personal, Fabiola prints encouraging and inspirational quotes, laminates them, and hangs them around her building she is without a doubt an asset to WKCTC.”
Four faculty and staff retirees, who represent more than 90 years of dedication to the college and its students, were also recognized during the April 28 ceremony.
Sara Tucker, Custodial Worker II, retires after 13 years; Tim Driver, industrial maintenance professor, retires after 14 years; David Nickell, sociology professor, retires after 26 years; and William Harris, maintenance technician, retires after 38 years.
