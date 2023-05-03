PADNWS-05-03-23 WKCTC HONORS - PHOTO

WKCTC faculty, staff and retirees were recognized in a awards reception on April 28 in the college’s Student Center. Winners/retirees (left to right): Amy Elmore, Administrative Staff Award of Excellence; Dr. Latoya Jones, Phelps Award; William Harris, retiree; Gary Reese, Faculty Award of Excellence; David Nickell, retiree; Terry Stalions, WKCTC Adjunct Faculty Award; Tim Driver, retiree; and Fabiola Campanur-Enriquez, Support Staff Award of Excellence. Not pictured: Stephanie Milliken, Paducah Junior College Outstanding Faculty Award and Sara Tucker, retiree.

 Contributed photo

West Kentucky Community and Technical College faculty members and Graves County residents Stephanie Milliken and Latoya Jones were among six employees recognized with excellence awards during a faculty and staff reception on April 28 in the college’s Student Center.

Nominations accepted from faculty and staff were given to the faculty and staff councils at the college. Members in the respective faculty and staff councils reviewed the nominations and placed a vote, and those who received the most votes are the 2023 excellence award winners.

