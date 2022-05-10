West Kentucky Community and Technical College honored its newest graduates Saturday at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Paducah.
The ceremony honored more than 900 graduating students from a wide variety of fields at the Saturday event, with the ceremony being split into two in order to accommodate all graduates and guests.
This is the first year that the graduation ceremony could be done in person since COVID-19 began, with restrictions hampering past attempts.
Colonel Chrystal Dilworth Henderson, now the director of Medical Operations for the Department of the Air Force Inspection Agency at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, was the featured speaker at the event. Michelle Graves, who recently was named to the 2022 KCTCS All-Academic Team, was the featured student speaker.
Henderson is a former student of Heath High School and Paducah Community College, the precursor to what became WKCTC. She attended the college before transferring to the University of Louisville for her bachelor’s of arts in biology and her doctorate in medicine. She completed her residency training and entered active duty service in the air force in 2001, serving as a commander in the 509{sup}th{/sup} Medical Corp and being highly decorated before ascending to her current position.
“It is truly an honor and privilege and a pleasure to be here with you all today,” Henderson said.
“I, like so many of you, am no stranger to adversity and challenges and the challenges creating uncertainties and feelings of self-doubt and the inclination to rethink my decisions.”
Henderson always knew that she wanted to be a doctor at some point but faced many challenges and adversities along the way.
“In my formative years, I was the victim of colorism, bullying, molestation, as well as abuse, which caused me to question myself more,” Henderson said.
“I started to do some things that weren’t always the best in order to try to fit in. I never told anyone about any of that, I just put on a happy face and started to bury myself in my education. Education was my escape.
“But when I was right on the verge of doing just that, having a four-year scholarship to Howard University, I found out I was pregnant. Although so many people told me that I had ruined my life, I hadn’t. I just had to change my plans starting at WKCTC and going to Louisville afterward.”
Henderson’s challenges only helped to further motivate her in order to reach her goals and to succeed. She said how all of the graduates in the audience had been faced with similar issues, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Any one of those things individually can create the roadblocks journey toward graduation,” she said.
“But combined, they can bring a person’s educational approach to a screeching halt. Thanks to your dedication, your patience, your dedication and resilience. You have persevered through so much just as I had. Remember, you’ve proven that when you put your mind to it, you can do anything. This is your commencing, your beginning. And what happens next is up to you.”
