WKCTC holds enrollment event for eight-week classes

West Kentucky Community and Technical College held an enrollment event Monday to help advise and enroll students for eight-week classes that begin Oct. 11.
Students have up to the first day of classes to enroll for these courses.
Students came to the WKCTC Admissions office in the Anderson Technical Building to register, get advice and information about the eight-week courses.
Representatives from the Student Services team and Financial Aid were on hand to help students with the enrollment process.
“The earlier students enroll, the more success they will have,” said WKCTC Director of Admissions Trent Johnson. “We’re trying to make sure that, if they can come in, we might be able to enroll a student for fall and spring classes.”
Johnson said the eight-week courses beginning in October is not atypical for WKCTC.
“We’ve always had different start dates throughout the semester,” he said. “One of the things that we’re doing more of — based on what students tell us — is that they might not know they want to go to school in August, but after they get everything going, they can take one or two eight-week classes instead of taking a full load, and they like that format.
“It’s really good for their schedules. Some (courses) are in-person, some are online, so that gives them a lot of flexibility if they’re working or they have kids. The timeline is really good for them because it is a full-credit course; it’s just 16 weeks of material condensed down to eight.”
WKCTC will also host a live video stream on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 3 p.m. Friday. The WKCTC team will share about enrolling for Spring 2022 classes, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and 2022 scholarship opportunities.
For more information, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu.
