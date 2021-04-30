WKCTC gives $65K to area orgs out of Scott gift

A number of local organizations working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the community received grants as part of the first ever WKCTC Guarantee Community Connections Service Awards Thursday.
Overall, West Kentucky Community & Technical College gave out 14 of these awards, totaling $65,000 in direct support and possible scholarships to area organizations:
• Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club ($2,500 in direct support and $15,000 in scholarships)
• Paducah-McCracken County Branch NAACP ($2,000 and $5,000)
• Hispanic Ministries and Outreach ($1,500 and $5,000)
• United Way of Paducah-McCracken County ($2,500 and $3,000)
• Merryman House Domestic Violence Center ($2,000 and $2,500)
• Graves County Branch NAACP ($1,000 and $2,500)
• Alexander-Pulaski Branch NAACP ($500 and $2,500)
• Graves County United Way ($1,000 and $2,000)
• Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority ($500 and $2,000)
• Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity ($500 and $2,000)
• Delta Sigma Theta Sorority ($500 and $2,000)
• Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity ($500 and $2,000)
• Omega Psi Phi Fraternity ($500 and $2,000)
• West Kentucky Alumni Association ($1,000 and $1,000)
These funds are just a small portion of the $15 million given to the school by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in December to aid institutions and groups around the country in furthering diversity, equity and inclusion.
A virtual event announced these awards, during which WKCTC president Anton Reece thanked community leaders for the work they continue to do in the region.
“The work of these organizations is in keeping with MacKenzie Scott’s vision of assisting under-represented minorities, low-income individuals, and others facing barriers to education,” Reece said in a news release. “The WKCTC Guarantee reflects our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion not only through these direct one-time donations, but also through an allotment of WKCTC Guarantee Scholarships.”
The direct support will go toward an immediate impact, while the scholarships offer a path toward longitudinal change. The WKCTC Guarantee Scholarship was established for diverse and low-income students and will pay all tuition and mandatory fees remaining after other grants and scholarships are applied or provide funding for additional needs such as books and supplies, up to $500 for each eligible student.
Neal Clark, the executive director of Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, was effusive in his thanks and praise for the work that Reece and his WKCTC team have done with these grants.
“We’re truly grateful and blessed to even have the opportunity to partner like that with WKCTC,” Clark told The Sun. “Just them thinking about us in that regard and opening up the opportunities for our youth is worth commending in itself. I’m just truly tickled to death. When you think about programs and initiatives like this you have to think about the impact that it’s going to have on the community.
“Sometimes it’s a delayed impact, but nevertheless it provides a resource for youth who would not normally have been afforded those opportunities. That’s what makes it important.”
Edward Smith, the club’s unit director, said the college’s donation will help the club to recover from issues a result of COVID-19.
“It will provide more stability as far as education and support to families in need,” Smith said. “It also helps with the kids individually with after-school programs, with more supplies and more activities and to help the club to be able to function as a whole.”
Corbin Snardon, the vice president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, briefly spoke about the importance of education and the value of these scholarships.
“As an educator it’s near and dear to me that we support all kinds of educational efforts … and making sure that we’re continuing that pipeline and giving students the opportunity to further their education,” he said. “Big shout and big thank you to West Kentucky Community and Technical College and MacKenzie Scott.”
WKCTC will give out another set of grant awards to local organizations next Thursday, but most of funds from Scott’s gift to the college will be endowed for “long-term impact and recurring funds,” said Lee Emmons, WKCTC’s vice president of institutional advancement and development.
“(Scott’s) gift is transformational and will make a tremendous difference for not only our college but for our communities in our region,” Emmons added.
Paducah-McCracken County United Way CEO Betsy Burkeen was touched by the school’s commitment to paying Scott’s gift forward.
“It just means so much and it’s so encouraging to me that (WKCTC) didn’t have to do any of this, (they) didn’t have to gift on, but (they) looked back at the original donor, Ms. Mackenzie Scott, and said, ‘How we can honor her gift?’ I find great pride and honor that we have this kind of college here with this kind servant leadership that says we can teach our students in the books but we can teach them through integrity and honor and through loving one another as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.