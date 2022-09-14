West Kentucky Community and Technical College has received a $210,000 grant to expand training programs for in-demand health care professions.
The two-year grant comes from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Healthcare Workforce Collaborative Program.
Funding will be used by WKCTC to address the regional nursing shortage by creating a new, accelerated, fully hybrid Licensed Practical Nurse-to-Registered Nurse (LPN-to-RN) Bridge program for working LPNs.
The project will feature newly designed courses, weekend clinical learning experiences and nursing-specific student mentoring and support. Completion time for the new program will be 12 months, with the first group of students starting in fall 2023.
“This new program is designed for working LPNs who need a flexible program which allows them to keep working while they take the coursework to become an RN,” said Vanessa Lyons, WKCTC nursing program access and success coordinator.
WKCTC has long-standing clinical learning and job placement partnerships with area hospitals and other healthcare providers.
Shari Gholson, dean of nursing and allied health, said 100% of the college’s RN students are consistently hired upon graduation.
“The quickest way to get well-prepared RNs into the area workforce is for LPNs to become RNs through the new accelerated hybrid program,” she said.
“This two-year grant will enable WKCTC to expand our programming to address the shortage of registered nurses in the Purchase area. We anticipate the hybrid delivery format will open up access to the education mobility opportunity for more students.”
Ghoulson said the program must be accredited to become a hybrid course, meaning the content will be online and students would come to classes on evenings and weekends to get the clinical work. She expects the accreditation to be completed later this fall.
“Career mobility is so much wider for a registered nurse,” she said. “So, many hospitals will have a hiring preference for registered nurses.
“To provide this opportunity will allow practicing LPNs — licensed practical nurses — to continue to work and (maintain an income) and still pursue higher education and obtain their registered nursing degree.”
Ghoulson said the LPN-to-RN program will fill needs in western Kentucky and the four-state region.
“This came about by listening to what our health care partners in the community are needing and looking at opportunities that we can use to enhance the employability of people in our community,” she said. “It’s an exciting opportunity.”
For more information about the WKCTC nursing program and other health education programs, contact the admissions office at WKCTCenrollment@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3435.
