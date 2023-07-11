The fall semester at West Kentucky Community and Technical College begins Aug. 14. Registration is underway now, according to a news release.
“You may be starting college for the first time, coming back after many years, or needing to upskill for your current job. Whatever the need, we are ready to guide you and help you get started early,” said Octavia Lawrence, interim vice president of student services, in a news release.
WKCTC said it offers more than 200 different credentials — a degree, a diploma, or a certificate — in a variety of career and academic programs that can help students enter directly into the workforce or transfer to a four-year university. Evening and online class options are available. Some short-term certificates may be earned in as little as four months.
Financial aid and grant opportunities are available for eligible students. “The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the first step,” Lawrence said. “We can help students complete the application and explain other potential ways of helping them pay for college.”
The college offers the WKCTC Adult Promise Scholarship for new students who are 25 years old or older, and the MacKenzie Scott Opportunities Scholarship (S.O.S.) for new students who are 24 years old and under. Additional scholarship criteria may be found on the WKCTC website.
For more information and to enroll in WKCTC classes, contact admissions by emailing wkctcenrollment@kctcs.edu or by calling 270-534-3435.
