Student services at West Kentucky Community and Technical College is extending hours Aug. 8-11 to help students register for fall 2022 semester classes.
WKCTC representatives from admissions, advising, records, financial aid, business office and the bookstore are available in the Anderson Technical Building to help students with each step of the registration process. Extended hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
