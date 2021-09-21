Eight-week classes at West Kentucky Community and Technical College will start on Oct. 11.
The available eight-week classes include art, history, communications, physics, business, construction, industrial maintenance, graphic design and video production/editing. “First-Year Experience” classes are also offered, according to a news release from the college.
Those interested in registering for classes that begin Oct. 11 may visit the Advising Center in the Anderson Technical Building. The center is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
WKCTC also said scholarship opportunities include the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship, which pays for tuition in five high-wage, high-demand fields, which are health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and information technology, construction and trades.
People interested in this can learn more information about applying to WKCTC by emailing wkctcenrollment@kctcs.edu or by calling 270-534-3435.
