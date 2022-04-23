The fifth annual Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College reminded attendees that education often begins in a classroom but continues elsewhere.
More than 80 nominees walked onstage in the Clemens Fine Arts Center at WKCTC, with five winning awards in separate categories.
Cynthia Collins, Heath Elementary kindergarten Jump Start teacher, won the Distinguished Faculty award for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Courtney Brantley, McCracken County High School family and consumer sciences teacher, won the sixth through 12th-grade equivalent. The Distinguished Administrator award went to Paducah Middle School Principal Geco Ross.
Two Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero awards recognized local education workers in tangent fields.
LaToya Benberry, McNabb Elementary School Kids Company Too director, won Unsung Hero Staff, and Paducah Public Schools maintenance supervisor Todd Moore won Unsung Hero Support Staff.
Morsey Constructors owner Billy Harper discussed a prevailing and harmful dogma in higher education in an opening speech.
“We’ve done a disservice insisting our kids all go to college while there are many alternatives,” Harper told the audience at what he called WKCTC’s “Top Gun, the best of the best” event.
“One thing about COVID, as terrible as it was — we had to learn to turn on a dime,” he said. “You all were willing to innovate, change and do something different. You were using your time to make sure each student succeeded.”
Featured speaker George Wilson of Paducah, ex-NFL player and local philanthropist, spoke of teachers that had motivated him in the past and the challenge of “never making teaching a transactional experience.”
“You had to be at the forefront of changes,” Wilson told nominees. “And you’ve been asked to wear many hats: teacher, nurse, mother, counselor.”
He quoted American author John Maxwell: “ ‘Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ ”
