West Kentucky Community and Technical College is one of only 27 community colleges and training institutions in the country to earn national recognition for its maritime training and education program.
WKCTC has been designated a 2021 Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Training and Education by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.
The designation recognizes community colleges and training institutions that prepare students for careers in the nation’s maritime industry. These academic institutions are located in 16 states and one U.S. territory.
“This designation validates the quality and rigor of our academic program, as well as the wide variety and value of our workforce training offerings, many of which are United States Coast Guard approved,” said Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC’s vice president of regional workforce training and economic development.
“We’re one of 27, which in an of itself is a pretty big deal, especially since we are unique in that we are part of the inland waterways system,” he said. “Most all the others are ‘blue water.’ ”
O’Neill said the designation will open up new funding opportunities for WKCTC, specifically related to the maritime industry.
“It (funding) can go into training and even enhancing the academic portion. It can do both. And, we also will have access to surplus inventory or equipment that we would not normally have,” he said.
Achieving the designation was a joint effort between academics and workforce solutions at the college, O’Neill said.
“Ron Robbins, program coordinator for our Marine Technology program, and Mike Carter, Marine Workforce Training liaison, worked to provide data and valuable information helping to give us a strong application,” he said.
“We started this program in 2010, and here we are 11 years later and we have a full-blown associate’s degree program, and have had for several years now. It’s grown and the workforce training piece has grown, also. We knew there was going to be this designation and for the last four-plus years have been working on it.”
In his letter to the Maritime Administration as part of the college’s application process, Anton Reece, WKCTC president, noted Paducah, on the Ohio River, “is a hub to the U.S. inland waterways system, just south of the Cumberland River’s confluence with the Ohio and only 50 miles above the confluence with the Mississippi River. Many of the inland barge and supporting companies are headquartered in Paducah or have significant operations here.
“Having an academic program and strong workforce training offered at the college, being designated as a Center of Excellence reinforces the commitment WKCTC has to this vital industry sector.”
The Center for Excellence designation has been one of the Paducah Chamber of Commerce’s top federal priorities since 2019.
“To have this important designation is a vital addition to Paducah’s long history as a leader in the maritime industry and will have significant impact on our community,” according to the chamber’s federal priorities posted on its website.
The Center of Excellence program, authorized under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018, is designed to assist the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained labor force while enhancing diversity and inclusion in the industry.
“Our collaboration with these institutions represents an important expansion of MARAD’s role in supporting maritime education and will help form pathways to good-paying American jobs in our nation’s maritime industry,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in a news release announcing the designees.
Information regarding the CoE program and the application process was disseminated through Federal Register notices. Successful applicants include accredited community colleges, technical colleges, and maritime training centers under state supervision. A searchable, interactive map is available to provide information on each CoE designee.
MARAD may now start working with the designated institutions to enter into cooperative agreements to help advance recruitment of students and faculty, enhance facilities, award student credit for military service, and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels.
