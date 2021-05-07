The second round of WKCTC Guarantee Community Connections Service Awards were given out Thursday to 16 area organizations working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the region.
These awards are coming out of the $15 million gift West Kentucky Community and Technical College received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in December.
WKCTC president Anton Reece spoke glowingly of Scott, praising her “passion and vision of identifying and supporting organizations and leaders committed to meeting the unmet needs of diverse, underrepresented, lower socioeconomic members of our community and removing various barriers to education and work.”
Reece worked with his cabinet and a special committee formed to help steer the use of the gift to develop and implement a seven-sector framework vision with a single goal for the school: “Transform our region generationally through education and support resources.”
Most of Scott’s gift — 87%, just north of $13 million — is being endowed for “long term generational impact,” according to Lee Emmons, the school’s vice president of institutional advancement and development. The other portion is being given out to area groups for more immediate impact, and that’s where these awards come into play.
The first iteration, held on April 29, saw $65,000 in scholarships and direct support distributed to area organizations. Thursday’s presentation saw $27,000 — $11,000 in direct support and $16,000 in scholarships — given out.
The McCracken County Community Career Endowment got $5,000 in scholarships.
The Housing Authority of Paducah received $4,000 in scholarships. The Housing Authority of Hickman, the Housing Authority of Mayfield and the Massac County (Illinois) Housing Authority each netted $2,000 in scholarships. Lotus also got $1,000 in scholarship funds.
Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, Family Service Society, Heartland Equality, Hotel Metropolitan, Interracial Women’s Group, Lotus, Marcella’s Kitchen, Martha’s Vineyard Mission, Paducah Community Kitchen, Paducah Cooperative Ministries and W.C. Young Community Center each received $1,000 in direct support.
The direct support will go toward an immediate impact, while the scholarships offer a path toward longitudinal change. The WKCTC Guarantee Scholarship was established for diverse and low-income students and will pay all tuition and mandatory fees remaining after other grants and scholarships are applied or provide funding for additional needs such as books and supplies, up to $500 for each eligible student.
Many of the organizations’ leaders were on hand to thank Reece and the school for the funds and scholarships.
“We see our values of resilience, empowerment, diversity, equity and inclusion reflected in this initiative,” said Lotus executive director Lori Brown. “It is the vision of Lotus to create a world free from violence and oppression for all.
“In working towards our vision, we embrace this new dimension of our partnership with the college as an opportunity to drive change in our community by expanding access to life-changing resources.”
Heidi Suhrheinrich, the executive director of Paducah Cooperative Ministries, spoke near the end of the presentation about what Scott’s gift and WKCTC’s efforts mean to the area.
“I really do want to say what a blessing this is to our community and how excited and appreciative we are for this opportunity for the whole community, what this means to so many people,” she said. “PCM shares in that vision of love and care for each individual and we’re going to continue to pass the blessing along and make sure that people’s basic needs are met the very best way we can.”
