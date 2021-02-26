WKCTC dean publishes first chapbook of poetry

Britton Shurley appreciates the beauty in the mundane and celebrates it throughout his newly published debut poetry chapbook, “Spinning the Vast Fantastic.”
Released in early February by North Carolina’s Bull City Press, the West Kentucky Community and Technical College faculty member’s first book of verse explores things like the splendor of a nice spring day, the feeling of picking buckets of blackberries, and sharing a drink with a friend who’s nervous about the state of the world.
Through 27 poems in the 42-page volume, Shurley focuses his writing on his family, their life together and how the outside world can alter it for better or worse.
“A lot of poems in this book focus on family or things I do with my family and kids — trips we take, our garden, things like that — but, at the same time, the world always finds its way in,” said Shurley, who serves as the WKCTC dean of humanities, fine arts, and social sciences in addition to being an associate professor of English. “I’ve got poems about war in other countries or about Harvey Weinstein. It’s this push and pull between the micro and the macro. Bad things in the world exist, but there are still these moments of joy that we can focus on.”
Counting Frank O’Hara, Steve Scafidi, Ross Gay and Robert Frost as some of his biggest influences, Shurley endeavors to give people a way to pay more attention to the small moments of positivity that they experience.
“I think that’s what good poetry does — it reminds people to zoom in and slow down and pay attention to those small things and to pay attention to the sound of language when you’re talking about them.”
In some form or another, Shurley has been working on the poems in this collection for about eight years. He had submitted it to a publisher multiple times, but it really clicked for Bull City Press executive director Ross White this time.
“He had been a finalist in our contest … I remembered his (manuscript) and I just loved it. When it came back to us again, it felt even more necessary,” White said Thursday. “It’s a book of deep joy, of great wonder and it’s also a book that acknowledges that at times we hurt and things get difficult.”
White was effusive in his praise of Shurley’s work, particularly its ability to raise readers’ spirits, so much so that Bull City released the book in a pay-what-you-want format so that everyone could afford a copy. This is the first time Bull City has released a book like this in the press’s 15-year history.
“We wanted so desperately to let every reader feel what we felt when we encountered that book. It’s really exciting to be able to do that,” White said. “There are a lot of people — particularly students of poetry — that are in academic programs who are living on a very small stipend and who are hungry for poetry, language and music. That feels like a gift, and it feels like a gift in the same way that this book does.”
“Spinning the Vast Fantastic” is available for purchase via www.bullcitypress.com. For more about Shurley, visit www.brittonshurley.com, where you can also purchase the book directly from the poet and learn about upcoming virtual readings. Shurley lives in midtown Paducah with his wife and fellow poet, Amelia Martens, and the pair’s daughters. Shurley edits “Exit 7” — an annual literary journal put out by the college — alongside Martens, who also teaches there. The pair also curate the Rivertown Reading Series, a local poetry and literature showcase event.
The lines that perhaps best sum up Shurley — and his first chapbook — come at the end of a composition titled “Against the Pawning of Steel Guitars”:
“We live in the midst of a murderous century.
Hold tight the things you need,
those filled with love and song.”
Find the good things and cling to them — the poet invites his reader to do — especially in times like these.
