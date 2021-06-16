WKCTC culinary camp teaches to everyone's taste

You look around the kitchen and you see 10- to 12-year-olds wearing toques, kneading dough, spreading pizza sauce on crusts and laying on toppings before putting pizzas in the oven. Where are you?
You are at the culinary camp at West Kentucky Community and Technical College led by Laura Farrell, a WKCTC culinary instructor, with help from program coordinator Erik Engelland and graduating students Brooke Stokes and Emily Padon.
Tuesday was a lunch theme with discussions about table service. Lunch had an Italian flavor, with pizzas, granita and salad.
“Every day has a different theme,” Farrell said. “Monday featured a breakfast theme of omelets, fruit salad, candy bacon and biscuits, and we also talked about sanitation and safety, so they did a fun exercise with a blacklight so we were able to see the benefits of hand-washing.”
Today will feature nutrition, including the My Plate model for healthy eating, healthy substitutions and things that people can do to bring more color to what they eat. The menu will feature Mexican dishes, such as tostadas, Spanish rice and black beans.
Thursday’s theme will involve meal preparation, including putting together a quick meal, and the food will be desserts, like cookies and pies.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in (a culinary camp),” Farrell said. “I’m glad that people like it. I’m hoping to do one next year.
“The program here includes lessons in basic food production, basic baking, advanced baking and a wide range of topics, all with the goal of preparing students to enter the food and beverage and hospitality fields.”
For more information about camps and programs at WKCTC, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu.
