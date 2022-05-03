McCracken County Jail and West Kentucky Community and Technical College have joined together to start their first female inmate education program, teaching the skills necessary to rejoin the workforce.
The program is starting with six students. This first class will be being taught how to work with electricity and the skills necessary to be an electrician.
This program has already faced problems however, launching several years after the male equivalent and with fewer options, though there are plans to expand it.
“In general, there’s not normally enough females classified be able to join the program,” David Knight, McCracken County jailer, said. “If you have one or two that are classified to do it, then you have to have those two interested in the program.”
“This time we looked in there and we had six,” Lieutenant Arnie Puckett said.
“We got six and I was sitting there crossing my fingers that all of them wanted to do it, and all of them did,” Puckett said. “The stars really aligned for this one to take place.”
Overall, this system came up from a place of wanting to help and rehabilitate those that have faced struggles in their past.
“The whole point of this is to put a stop to the recidivism,” Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC vice president of regional workforce training and economic development, said.
“We want to stop that cycle and help get you and your families to improve your lives. Based on that, we wrote this grant and we received a grant of over $277,000 in order to supply everything needed. Then COVID came.”
COVID came at the peak of when programs like the ones that lead to this were planning to be started in McCracken County.
“The first year, we literally couldn’t do a thing,” O’Neill said. “That only opened up at the end of this last year. Now we’ve already got a welding class ongoing and now we have this electrical class as well. These ladies are really blazing the trail.”
All of the students were enthusiastic about the opportunities that this could bring to them and their families.
“It’s very exciting,” Lawana Quertermous, one of the students in the program, said.
“It gives us the chance to make a career out of ourselves and be able to support our family. I think it’s awesome that they’re doing this for us. Most people when they get out, they have nowhere to go, nothing to do and nowhere to start even if they’re not on drugs. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”
Megan Hutchison is another student in the program holding out hope.
“For me, I’ve spent a lot of my life in and out of jail,” Hutchison said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in here, but the recidivism is prevalent in my life, and I want to change that. Every opportunity that I’ve been given since I’ve been in here, I’ve taken because I want to live a better life when I get out here. And I don’t know what that looks like. So I’m hoping this will give me a look into what that is.”
