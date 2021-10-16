WKCTC club to offer free ultrasound exams

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s sonography club will be providing free non-diagnostic ultrasound exams as part of the group’s goal to help stock the college’s food and supply pantry, the Campus Cupboard.
The Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) student organization is hosting its third Sound Off for Hunger food drive on Nov. 16. Those who bring in at least one needed pantry item can receive a free vascular, abdominal or obstetric scan from members of the sonography club, who will be supervised by faculty members.
Kim Savage, assistant dean of nursing and allied health and DMS clinical coordinator, said the drive will help stock the college’s food pantry to assist students during Thanksgiving and year-round. Savage also said the event would give DMS students hands-on experience with ultrasound exams.
Needed pantry items include canned foods, toiletries, laundry and dish detergent, paper products and food pantry staples like peanut butter, jelly and saltine crackers.
Exams will be offered on Nov. 16 between 8 and 11 a.m. and noon and 3 p.m. in the Allied Health Building, Room W105.
Patients will be asked to sign a consent form upon arrival. For an obstetric scan, volunteers must already have a normal ultrasound performed and a note from a doctor’s office stating permission to be scanned. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Masks are required during the event.
