West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the inclement weather in the region.
The WKCTC Stars basketball game Wednesday night was cancelled and the performance of Grammy-award winning mandolinist and singer Chris Thile planned for Thursday night has been postponed.
Information about WKCTC classes can be found at westkentucky.kctcs.edu.
