In what West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece described as a historic day for the campus, the college held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for its newly launched Student Success Center.
The Student Success Center focuses on providing students of all backgrounds the resources they need to pursue a college education and have success in the classroom.
The center was part of a seven-sector framework WKCTC developed called the WKCTC Guarantee. This framework outlines WKCTC’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and outlines how the 2020 $15 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott would be used to help underserved groups and populations.
“When all is said and done, we can do all aspects of the other sectors. But if students, bottom line, are not successful at being retained and graduating on time, speed to work [to] high wage, high demand jobs, and/or transferring to great institutions, then, in many ways, it just becomes symbolic,” Reece said.
Operating in a pilot phase in the 2021-2022 school year, the Student Success Center officially opened this semester to WKCTC students. The open-concept space has several round tables and computers for students to use as a study space, and also serves as a space for students to meet with support staff, peer tutors and success coaches to help students continue their academic journeys.
The Student Success Center, which Paducah Junior College Board of Trustees Chair Chris Black described as the “linchpin” of the WKCTC Guarantee, has three focus areas: first year experience, to help new students transition to the college atmosphere; academic support, where tutors assist students gain a better understanding of their coursework; and success coaching, where students are connected with resources to address a need outside of the classroom, such as housing resources and computer and internet resources, and help them to continue their education.
Tyra Frick, director of WKCTC’s Student Success Center, said there are students who are capable of completing academic courses, but have factors outside the classroom impacting their education that may eventually cause them to drop out if they do not find support.
“What we’ve learned from interacting with students here, from research, is that students have the capacity to complete a credential, but they’re not. And it’s because of life’s complexities that get in the way, “ Frick said.
“Everything from tuitions, transportation, housing, food security, and we know if we can help eliminate those barriers, then they’re going to persist and ultimately get the credential.”
Reece said at many colleges and universities, faculty and administration practice a “sink or swim” approach where students are expected to succeed on their own volition and the schools expect a large portion of students to fail. Reece challenged this idea, stating that schools should take into account issues students, especially non-traditional students, students from rural areas, and students from diverse backgrounds, face that could prevent them from performing to their greatest potential in the classroom.
Tyler Suits, who utilized the Student Success Center during its pilot year as a WKCTC student and is now a peer tutor in the center and a University of Kentucky Paducah College of Engineering student, shared how the center helped him succeed. Suits said his first attempt at college did not work out, and after having surgery for herniated discs in his back, battled substance use disorder for a decade. After starting the recovery process, Suits’ mother, his biggest supporter, died from COVID-19, and his grandmother had to move into a nursing home.
Suits started classes at WKCTC, and would sit outside the building housing the success center on weekends to complete his coursework since he did not have internet access at home. Staff members noticed and referred Suits to the Student Success Center last spring, where he said he was quickly connected with tutors to help him better understand his math lessons, success coaches and a support network.
“The Student Success Center had people who would listen to my struggles when I needed someone to talk to, and would offer small acts of kindness,” Suits said.
In addition to academic support, the Student Success Center also has multiple presentations this semester to help students on topics such as time management, resume writing, test anxiety, resume writing, academic essay formats, student budgeting and job interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.