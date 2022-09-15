PADNWS-09-15-22 WKCTC - PHOTO

WKCTC Student Government Association President Lexie Harned, fourth from right, and WKCTC President Anton Reece, third from right, cut the ribbon to officially open the Student Success Center. Also shown, from left to right, are Heather Coltharp, Summer Holland, Tyler Suits, Tyra Frick, Harned, Reece, Erika Mehta and Chris Black.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

In what West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece described as a historic day for the campus, the college held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for its newly launched Student Success Center.

The Student Success Center focuses on providing students of all backgrounds the resources they need to pursue a college education and have success in the classroom.

