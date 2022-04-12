West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a belated Aspen Prize celebration Monday at its Clemens Fine Arts Center for placing among the top five community colleges in the nation and earning a $100,000 award.
WKCTC officially won the 2021 award on May 18.
“Initially, the plan was to celebrate last year, but due to COVID, we were not able to schedule the event,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece.
Since the award’s inception, WKCTC has earned a spot among the top 10 each time it registered, earning Finalist with Distinction honors as a top-five college in 2011, 2015 and 2021 and Finalist honors as a top-10 college in 2013 and 2017. More than 1,000 community colleges compete for the award.
WKCTC did not take part in the award competition in 2019 because it was preparing for the accreditation process and will not take part in 2023 for the same reason.
Among the guest speakers at Monday’s ceremony were President Emeritus Barbara Veazey; Charles Murphy, the chair of the WKCTC board of directors; Chris Black, the chair of the Paducah Junior College board of trustees; Paducah Mayor George Bray; and McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer.
Veazey was president of WKCTC when it took part in the inaugural Aspen competition in 2011.
“In 2010, when that letter came across my desk that we would be named in the top 150 community colleges by the Apsen Institute and, if we applied, we would be eligible for a $1 million prize — I have to tell you, that I thought it sort of looked like the (Publishers) Clearinghouse winner,” Veazey said.
“I didn’t toss it because I knew what the Aspen Institute was, but I just laid it aside.
“I got in my car to go to another meeting and got a call from Dr. Keith Bird, then the chancellor of the community college system. He was in tears, he was so proud of his college for being named in the top 150.”
Veazey said that Bird was a part of the national education scene and knew a lot about the Aspen College Excellence program.
“Me? I was like, ‘Oh, Dr. Bird, thank you. Yes, yes, we are so excited. We are overwhelmed with joy,’ ” she said. “I came back, I dug that letter out and I looked at what it was really all about, and that was they were looking for colleges that had success in graduation rate, were you achieving equity, were you following national standards in education for success and were you looking and working with the community on economic development.
“…That College Excellence program — and this is important — believed that community colleges were the answer to continued economic stability for our nation. Well, this community believed that for a long time.”
Veazey said the college asked Renea Akin — currently the associate vice president for institutional planning, research and effectiveness — to take the lead in its presentation for the Aspen Prize. The rest, as they say, is WKCTC history.
Akin received a President’s Award from Reece at the Monday ceremony for “excellence in coordinating WKCTC’s Aspen Prize applications” from 2011 through 2021.
“We never won No. 1, but the journey made us stronger,” Veazey said. “Our graduation rates are at 51% compared to a national average of 41%. There is no gap in our minority graduation rate.”
After the ceremony, Reece spoke to The Sun about what consistently being a highly-ranked community college means.
“We take nothing for granted,” he said. “We believe that it is important that we continue to pursue our culture of excellence.
“Every year is a restart, and even in the Aspen process, there is a new set of judges who are assessing the qualities. So, the fact that we have been able to do this for over a decade speaks to the fact that we stay focused on the work.”
Reece said that WKCTC loves staying competitive for the Aspen Prize.
“It’s obviously important as a benchmark for how we’re doing among our peers,” he said. “In so many ways, it’s unique being a five-time top 10. That is a record for Aspen.
“Even as a small rural college, that aura or footprint makes our mark nationally and is very humbling, but rewarding, and a testament to what we try to do here every day.”
Since 2011, the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence is presented every two years by the Aspen Institute with cash awards for the top community colleges in the nation.
In the 2021 event, a $600,000 award went to San Antonio (Texas) College as the top community college, $100,000 each went to WKCTC, Broward (Fla.) College and San Jacinto (Texas) College as Finalists with Distinction, and a $100,000 award was given to Amarillo (Texas) College as a Rising Star school.
WKCTC is the only college in the nation to have earned five top-10 finishes in the award’s brief history. This is the Aspen Institute’s sixth award presentation.
