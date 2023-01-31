West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) officially kicked off its 20th anniversary celebration on Monday at the Student Center, recognizing the consolidation of West Kentucky Technical College and Paducah Community College that formed WKCTC.
“The rich history between the two institutions that consolidated, West Kentucky Technical College and the Paducah Junior College, was an incredible synergy based on a deep history, long commitments of student excellence, student success, and importantly, student access,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said on Monday at the kickoff event.
The celebration officially kicked off Monday morning with students and facility enjoying cups of hot chocolate and coffee in cups specially designed to commemorate the 20th anniversary.
WKCTC will host events throughout the year celebrating 20 years of educating area students since the consolidation, including events for Black History Month throughout February. Reece said the college is also planning a larger celebration of the school’s 20th anniversary to take place in the fall.
The college will also be renaming some offices and buildings on the campus during the year to recognize the history of WKCTC and its predecessors.
On Feb. 8, WKCTC will hold a ceremony to name the college’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Office after Curlee Brown, Jr., the first African American graduate of what was then known as Paducah Junior College.
Reece also announced plans to rename the Allied Health Building after WKCTC’s first president Barbara Veazey, who oversaw the consolidation of Paducah Community College and West Kentucky Technical College in 2003 and served as WKCTC’s president until 2016.
With the college offering courses focusing on job training and workforce development, as well as offering students an opportunity to pursue postsecondary education and transfer to other four-year institutions, Reece said the college’s goal is to continue delivering high-quality education that marries the goals and legacies of the two institutions that formed WKCTC.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to be the one connecting two things, which is raising the level of educational attainment…and then for those looking to transfer, to build those more long-term educational pursuits,” Reece said.
As for the next 20 years, Reece said he wants to make sure WKCTC successfully prepares students to work in high-wage, high-demand fields, and also prepares other students to transfer to other higher education institutions throughout the region.
