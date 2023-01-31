PADNWS-01-31-23 WKCTC - PHOTO

WKCTC President Anton Reece kicks off a year-long celebration on Monday recognizing the 20th anniversary of the consolidation of Paducah Community College and West Kentucky Technical College that formed WKCTC, and raises a hot chocolate cup specially designed with a logo honoring the college’s 20 years of service.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) officially kicked off its 20th anniversary celebration on Monday at the Student Center, recognizing the consolidation of West Kentucky Technical College and Paducah Community College that formed WKCTC.

“The rich history between the two institutions that consolidated, West Kentucky Technical College and the Paducah Junior College, was an incredible synergy based on a deep history, long commitments of student excellence, student success, and importantly, student access,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said on Monday at the kickoff event.

