The West Kentucky Community and Technical College board of trustees is holding its summer retreat today in the Emerging Technology Center.
The 10-member board is comprised of seven community leaders appointed by the governor and one member reach from the WKCTC faculty, staff and student body. Agenda items for the retreat include introductions, cabinet/leadership retreats and cabinet member presentations.
Board officers include: Charles R. Murphy, Hickman, chairman; Barry R. McDonald, Mayfield, vice chairman; Chris Roty, secretary.
New board members include:Gorman “Butch” Bradley, Jr., Paducah; Jay Simmons, Mayfield; Kenneth B. Hurt, Paducah; Erika Anne Mehta, Murray; and Krystian Clayton, student representative. Other board members are faculty representative Heather Coltharp, Paducah, and staff representative Summer Holland, Benton.
Registration for fall classes is underway now at WKCTC. For more information, visit the college website at westkentucky.kctcs.edu or call 270-534-3435.
