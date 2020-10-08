The West Kentucky Community and Technical College board of directors elected new officers for the 2020-21 year during a virtual meeting Oct. 6.
Hickman resident Charles R. Murphy was elected board chair. Murphy replaces Larry Kelley, of Bardwell, who has been in that position since 2018. Kelley also served as vice chair and secretary since he joined the board in June 2009.
Mayfield's Barry R. McDonald was named vice chair. Chris Roty, of Paducah, was named board secretary.
"I would like to personally extend my congratulations to the newly elected WKCTC Board officers, and I would also like to thank outgoing chair, Larry Kelley, for his many years of service and outstanding support and dedication to the college," WKCTC President Anton Reece said.
Former Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Murphy and McDonald to the WKCTC board in 2018 and appointed Roty to the board in 2019.
The WKCTC board consists of 10 members, seven of whom are appointed by the governor of Kentucky and three members consisting of elected representatives from WKCTC faculty, staff and the student body.
Other WKCTC board members include Dennis Lacy of Hopkinsville, faculty/staff representatives Heather Coltharp of Paducah and Summer Holland of Benton, and student representative Nadia Pacheco of Paducah. There will be three vacancies on the WKCTC board. Larry Kelley is not running for re-election but will continue to serve on the board until the vacancies are filled by the governor.
