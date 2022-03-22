WKCTC bake sale to benefit Ukraine

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Culinary Arts program is hosting a bake sale on March 30 in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Chef Erik Engelland said he and WKCTC culinary arts students will celebrate Ukrainian food and culture with traditional Ukrainian desserts and pastries. The bake sale will also feature items like cookies, brownies and cupcakes.
“Each day I read the headlines and watch the destruction and loss unfold on the television screen. And my heart aches for the people of Ukraine,” Engelland said in a press release.
As a chef, Engelland said he has a strong desire to ease the suffering of people by providing food that not only sustains the body, but also provides comfort in times of need.
The bake sale also allows a chance for culinary art students to perfect their craft and give reason and meaning to their cooking in their culinary pursuits, he added.
“We can let the people of Ukraine know that they are not alone in their struggle,” Engelland said in a press release from WKCTC.
Proceeds from the bake sale will go directly to the #CookforUkraine giving fund through UNICEF UK’s Ukraine Appeal.
The charity bake sale will be on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on in the Bistro located in the Anderson Technical Building at WKCTC, room 135. The bake sale will only accept cash payments.
