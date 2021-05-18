West Kentucky Community and Technical College faculty, staff, students, and supporters are keeping their fingers crossed in anticipation of today’s announcement by the Aspen Institute to find out if WKCTC will be named the top community college in the nation.
The Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program is scheduled to announce the 2021 winner of the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, in a virtual event announcement from Washington, D.C. at noon today. The Aspen Prize is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among community colleges.
A virtual award ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. at WKCTC. This is WKCTC’s fifth time as an Aspen Prize finalist (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021). WKCTC was honored as a Finalist with Distinction in 2011 and 2015.
“No matter what happens today, it goes without saying that the very fact that WKCTC has been recognized among the nation’s best community colleges five times is a feat that all of western Kentucky and the Commonwealth can be proud of,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece.
“I’m so very appreciative of our amazing faculty, dedicated staff, successful students and generous supporters. Without each, we couldn’t have consistently been in the top community colleges.”
Also to be announced will be the awards for Finalist with Distinction and Rising Star from among 10 finalist institutions. In addition to WKCTC, finalists include: Amarillo College (TX), Broward College (FL), Borough of Manhattan Community College (NY), Odessa College (TX), Pasadena City College (CA), Pierce College (WA), San Antonio College (TX), San Jacinto College (TX), and Tallahassee Community College (FL).
Among the speakers at the ceremony will be: Jill Biden, first lady of the United States and community college professor; Miguel Cardona, U.S. secretary of education; Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (Aspen Prize jury co-chair); and Ruth Williams-Brinkley, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States (Aspen Prize jury co-chair).
Today’s virtual ceremony can be viewed live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Remq43olMp0.
