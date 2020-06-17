Several West Kentucky Community and Technical College representatives will be available on the college’s Facebook or YouTube pages on June 24 to answer questions from current, newly enrolled and prospective students and their families about a variety of WKCTC support services and the Fall 2020 semester.
“This online event is called ‘Fall Into Your Goals,’ and it’s to let students know we are here to make sure they get answers they need and to learn about the many ways we can help them reach their goals to be successful at WKCTC and beyond,” said Octavia Lawrence, associate dean of student services.
WKCTC faculty and staff will be on hand to talk with students about advising, admissions, tutoring, financial aid, student activities, the records office, the First Year Experience (FYE) program, TRIO student support services and the Ready to Work program. The live sessions will be offered June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. at facebook.com/West.Kentucky or youtube.com/user/westkentuckyctc123.
Lawrence said those who participate in “Fall Into Your Goals” will be entered in a drawing for gift cards, and anyone who signs up for fall classes that day will be entered in a drawing for a laptop computer.
Beginning today, WKCTC will begin offering in-person services by appointment only.
