West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) recently launched a new scholarship to help new students under age 25 to attend the school.
The scholarship is named the Mackenzie Scott Opportunities Scholarship (S.O.S) after philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott, who helped to provide the funding for the scholarship in 2020.
“The Mackenzie Scott Opportunity Scholarship is part of the WKCTC Guarantee,” Anton Reece, the president of WKCTC, said. “We received $15 million from Mrs. Scott in December 2020. From there we developed our seven-sector framework to properly use the funds. Each of the frameworks was designed to impact different segments of our region and our community.”
These sectors cover many different ideas, including expanding education access and availability to low income students, building connections to the communities that WKCTC serves, expanding rural access to higher education through internet based classes, providing workforce training, and much more, funded by Scott’s donation.
“Sector one, if you will, was all about the Education Pathway,” Reece said. “We are providing seamless ways for students to go into the higher education route through transfers to schools like Murray and the University of Kentucky. We’re also providing opportunities for those students in those technical tracks to also seamlessly come to WKCTC.”
Reece wanted to emphasize the reason for initiating the scholarship.
“The core of this is we firmly believe that it is so critical to have access to education,” he said. “And embedded in that oftentimes is the financial challenges students face. So we want to remove the primary barrier in accessing education which is financial based.”
The scholarship will be need based and will begin being offered in the fall semester of 2022. The scholarship will provide up to $2000 each academic year to students who have need of it.
“This $2,000 scholarship is going to be need space, meaning that students would apply to financial aid and/or work ready scholarship, depending on the major,” Reece said. “The scholarship then would supplement books, tuition or fees. We want to remove financial barriers to provide access to education, so that students can pursue high wage, high demand type work opportunities.”
“We’re delighted to make this scholarship available,” Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president of institutional advancement, said.
“We hope it will help those who may have been hesitant about starting college due to financial concerns make the decision to enroll in classes now, knowing they will have significant help through the S.O.S. Scholarship.”
WKCTC plans to make $200,000 available to the scholarship in this first year.
“We have at this time allotted up to $200,000,” Emmons said. “It really depends on how many applicants qualify and apply this semester. I would imagine though there would still be funds available next semester.”
For students 25 and over, a separate new scholarship is available: the Adult Promise Scholarship.
For more information on the scholarship, the WKCTC Guarantee and to apply visit the WKCTC website at westkentucky.kctcs.edu. Classes for the fall semester begin August 15.
