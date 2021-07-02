Sixty-three students received their GED in 2020-21 from West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Skills U, the adult education program at the college.
GED recipients were also recognized during a virtual GED graduation ceremony that premiered on the WKCTC YouTube channel on June 30.
The video tribute remains available online to view at any time.
Speakers for the virtual ceremony were WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC Skills U Director Tammy Maines, and GED recipients Ashley Vance, BriAnte Tawfeek and Shelley Tunnell, according to a news release from WKCTC.
Maines said she is proud of all the GED recipients for moving forward to achieve their goal of earning their GED despite the hardships they faced, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They persevered and refused to quit. What a testament to each of them, and to the success that awaits them on their next endeavors,” Maines said.
2020-2021 GED recipients are listed below in alphabetical order by county:
Ballard County
Ashley Schuder, Brandon Ozment
Calloway County
Keyata Bouland, Deborha Sotelo, John Sotelo,
Carlisle County
David Gutierrez, Cierra Robinson, Roman Scott
Graves County
Brianna Allen, Tyler Gardner, Isaac Hughes, Brittany Koehn, David Martinez, William McCune, Florcita Mercado, Daemian Raisor, Katrina Stanley, Melissa Steinhoff, Tammie Young,
Hickman County
Loki Smith, John Watson
Livingston County
David Pearman
Marshall County
Melissa Smith
McCracken County
Catherine Andrews, Ian Armond, Taylor Blessett, Nicolas Bottoms, Warren Brown, Christina Byrn, Ramsey Collins, Michael Cook, Heather Copeland, Devin Davis, Michael Dowdy, Jessica Durham, Madison English, Austin Guill, Dustin Havens, Breanna Herrington, Megan Hines, David Jephthah, Alexander Kaltech, Chandler Looper, Melissa May, Cassandra McIntosh, Ken Mendiola, Shaun Mink, Bayley Raisor, Kendra Reed, Madison Shappard, William Sledd Gregg Snow, Mishanda Stacey, Daniel Sullivan, Paul Townsend, Ashley Vance, Shelbie Vibbert, Molly Waldridge, Jessica Watkins, Teresa West, Edith Westfall, Antony York.
