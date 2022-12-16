PADNWS-12-16-22 WKCTC GRANT - PHOTO

Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC president, presents a check for $17,410 to Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson and the Chamber’s 2022 Board Chair Cory Hicks. This award was part of WKCTC’s $124,000 allotment to dozens of regional groups from the $15 million MacKenzie Scott National Philanthropic Trust Grant the school received two years ago.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) marked the two-year anniversary of the $15 million MacKenzie Scott National Philanthropic Trust Grant award to the college by awarding $124,000 to dozens of regional organizations that help meet the needs of communities and WKCTC students.

Thursday’s allotment provides more than 200 new and renewed scholarships for groups to award, and also represents cash donations to local groups.

