West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) marked the two-year anniversary of the $15 million MacKenzie Scott National Philanthropic Trust Grant award to the college by awarding $124,000 to dozens of regional organizations that help meet the needs of communities and WKCTC students.
Thursday’s allotment provides more than 200 new and renewed scholarships for groups to award, and also represents cash donations to local groups.
The $15 million award, the largest donation in WKCTC’s history, is being used to help WKCTC focus on enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the college and in nearby communities. The college developed a seven-sector approach called the WKCTC Guarantee that outlines the educational institution’s plans to increase education opportunities to diverse populations, low-income people, and others who face barriers to post-secondary education in the region. The WKCTC Guarantee also outlines goals to collaborate with community organizations that serve vulnerable populations.
“The college, for the past two years, has been real intentional on really reaching out, particularly to…our K-12 and higher ed partners and nonprofit agencies because they work on a daily basis with those who have financial barriers to access an education,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said.
Thursday’s donations focused on three of the WKCTC Guarantee’s Sectors: Higher Education Enhancement, which focuses on expanding education access and affordability to K-12 students entering WKCTC; Community Connections, which focuses on supporting organizations that serve underrepresented populations and serve people who face barriers to higher education and career development; and Workforce Training and Job Readiness; which focuses on preparing unemployed and underemployed people, especially those in underrepresented and minority populations, for new or better employment through workforce training and business networking.
The largest single award was presented to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, which received $17,410 to go toward 20 minority Chamber memberships and workforce training, two sponsorships for the Chamber’s annual Washington, D.C. fly-in, and for the Chamber’s Leadership Paducah class.
WKCTC awarded funds to several area high school career technical education (CTE) programs to provide CTE scholarships to students who will go to WKCTC. Up to 300 scholarships (100 per year for three years) will be awarded to students who attend classes at the Paducah Innovation Hub as well as students in CTE programs from Mayfield, Graves County, Fulton County and Hickman.
The college also awarded funds to eight regional family resource centers and Paducah Head Start to help provide support to area parents. In total, 65 new Community Connections scholarships totaling $32,500 were awarded.
WKCTC also awarded $15,500 in new donations to nine local organizations. These organizations community kitchens, children’s and sexual assault advocacy groups, and groups that focus on minority representation.
Additionally, WKCTC renewed 53 scholarships with eight local organizations that were part of the WKCTC Guarantee’s initial allotments in 2020. All of these organizations receiving renewals have awarded at least half of the 2020 scholarships allotted to them.
Charles Hamilton, president of the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Board of Directors, said the awards from WKCTC allow the group to continue its mission of providing minority students with scholarships so they can pursue higher education.
After Thursday’s press conference, Reece said the college has seen students who are able to get higher educations end up with better job opportunities and better financial status for themselves and their families. More people in job training programs and other post-high school education opportunities also leads to a better workforce, Reece added.
“I heard a speaker say once that education is really about economic mobility. It really is the key. The best way to transform lives, as a game-changer, is to get folks educated and ready to work in high-wage, high-demand jobs,” Reece said.
Reece said 87%, or around $13 million of the $15 million grant, has been invested for WKCTC to use for long-term usage and impact. Thursday’s allotments, as well as projects like the Student Success Center, which the college opened earlier this fall, come from the 13%, or around $2 million, in remaining grant funds that are earmarked for immediate or short-term impact.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.