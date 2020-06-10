West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece is a firm believer in the adage “success begets success.”
And, for good reason. On Tuesday, WKCTC was named a top 10 finalist for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the fifth time it has received the national recognition since the prize began in 2011.
The Aspen Prize is the the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among community colleges. The 10 finalists were selected from the nation’s 1,000 community colleges in a process that included qualitative and quantitative data analysis and engaged more than 30 experts in the field.
“West Kentucky Community and Technical College has a strong track record of ensuring students learn in the classroom and earn degrees needed to improve their lives,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program.
The Aspen Prize is awarded every two years. WKCTC placed in the top 10 in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. The college was not able to participate in 2019 because it coincided with the facility’s accreditation process.
The Aspen Prize winner is awarded a $1 million prize. The second- and third-ranked colleges are named a finalist with distinction. WKCTC earned that designation in 2011 and 2015.
For the rest of 2020, the Aspen Institute will conduct a rigorous review to determine the winner examining data as well as multi-day, virtual site visits on the finalists.
The winner will be announced in a May 2021 event in Washington, D.C.
“I think part of the secret (to success) begins with having the right mix. It’s our combination of faculty, staff and students,” Reece said.
“The Aspen Prize looks at, evaluates and rates colleges based on the students they recruit, the students they retain, the students who graduate and/or transfer and ultimately in job placement. It (recognition) means in those four areas that we have consistently met or out-performed the national standards.
“And, then our intentional efforts working with diversity and underserved populations is another major metric. I think we’ve done those things consistently well competing against 1,000 colleges with a different set of judges every two years,” he said.
There is also a community-added value that is very critical.
“Prospective businesses and industry, and existing ones, use the quality of education and quality of workforce training as a real strong marker,” Reece said.
“We check those boxes as well in terms of having a very marketable, persuasive and competition narrative to tell right here in Paducah.”
In addition to WKCTC, the Aspen Prize finalists are: Amarillo College, Amarillo, Texas; Borough of Manhattan Community College, New York; Broward College, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Odessa College, Odessa, Texas; Pasadena City College, Pasadena, California; Pierce College, Pierce County, Washington; San Antonio College, San Antonio, Texas; San Jacinto College, Pasadena, Texas; and Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee, Florida.
