PADUCAH — The Kentucky Community & Technical College System recently released its early fall enrollment numbers. The system enrolled nearly 79,000 students — a 5.8% increase from last year.
While some colleges showed substantial enrollment increases, some college’s enrollment plummeted. West Kentucky Community and Technical College showed the most significant decline, with enrollment dropping by 9.7% out of the 16 areas listed.
Octavia Lawrence, the vice president of student services at West Kentucky Community Technical College, said those enrollment numbers only tell part of the story.
She said the report doesn’t consider extra classes that start later in the semester. The information also excludes dually enrolled and workforce students.
“We are still adding to enrollment,” Lawrence said. “We have 12-week classes that begin in September and eight-week classes in October.”
Alan Lawson, KCTCS executive director of planning and accreditation, said looking at enrollment this early in the semester is misleading. He said the college has boosted enrollment numbers since its initial report.
“West Kentucky is actually showing an increase of 0.8%,” Lawson said. “So they are flat compared to last year.”
He said only one area in Kentucky still shows decreased enrollment.
“As of today, we only have one college down,” he said. “It is Big Sandy, and they are down about 2%.”
Lawrence said the leading reasons are mental health issues and trying to balance a social life. She noted that combination hinders students from focusing.
“Mental stressors are a big thing happening across the nation,” Lawrence said. “Still, the minimum wage is up, so when the minimum wage is up, that typically impacts college enrollment, and so people are working and finding it difficult to do both the working and the coming to college.”
The college said they are looking into ways to address this problem.
“We are planning to launch a survey next spring to look at our students’ mental health,” Lawson said. “To inform the support services and the additional support they might need to be successful.”
Despite the short-lived enrollment drop, the WKCTC retention rate has increased this year by 1.9%. The college minority rate is also up, making up about 20% of the college campus.
Lawson said as the semester progresses, KCTCS expects to start to see enrollment numbers stabilize. WKCTC has until November to finalize enrollment numbers.
