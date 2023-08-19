West Kentucky Community and Technical College announced Friday that its 12-week classes begin Sept. 11. Day, evening and online classes offer the flexibility that can fit busy lives and schedules.
“We have 12-week class opportunities that can help students save time and money,” Octavia Lawrence, vice president of student services, said in a news release. “We’re just getting our fall semester started at WKCTC, and we are ready to answer questions and help students take the next steps to attend college.”
