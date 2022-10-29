WKAA upsets seen at Calloway County

The Graves County academic team swept its competition in matches hosted by Ballard Memorial High School on Tuesday, bringing its record to 2-2. Members of the GCHS academic team include (from left) Jonathan Woods, Addison Clark, Tiffany Rogers, Zoey Black and Lucy Baldwin.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

A pair of upsets highlighted the West Kentucky Academic Association competition held Tuesday at Calloway County that left Paducah Tilghman as the sole undefeated team.

Calloway County (3-1) beat McCracken County (3-1) by a score of 35-20 in a battle between two of the best schools in the association. If the win was not an upset, the scoring difference was.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In