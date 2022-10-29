WKAA upsets seen at Calloway County

A pair of upsets highlighted the West Kentucky Academic Association competition held Tuesday at Calloway County that left Paducah Tilghman as the sole undefeated team.
Calloway County (3-1) beat McCracken County (3-1) by a score of 35-20 in a battle between two of the best schools in the association. If the win was not an upset, the scoring difference was.
Murray (2-2) beat the host Lakers 24-21 to keep those District 3 teams close in the standings.
In the other match at Calloway County, McCracken County beat Murray 33-16. Each team at that site split their matches.
At Ballard Memorial, Graves County (2-2) swept their competition, beating the host Bombers (1-3) by the score of 21-9 and Carlisle County (1-3) by the score of 24-9. BMHS beat Carlisle County 13-8.
At Fulton County, the host Pilots (3-1) and Hickman County (1-3) split their matches, with FCHS winning 8-4 and the Falcons winning 12-10.
At Crittenden County, Marshall County (4-1) swept its matches, beating the host Comets (1-4) by a score of 14-3 and Mayfield (2-2) by a score of 19-8. Mayfield beat Crittenden County 13-8.
Paducah Tilghman (3-0), Fulton (0-0) and Cairo (Ill.) (0-0) did not compete last week.
The Week 3 schedule has Fulton County hosting Hickman County and Marshall County on Tuesday, Ballard Memorial hosting Carlisle County and Mayfield on Thursday, Graves County hosting Crittenden County, Fulton and Livingston Central on Thursday and Paducah Tilghman hosting Calloway County, McCracken County and Murray on Thursday.
The West Kentucky Academic Association is in its 41st year of providing head-to-head competition with area school teams trying to buzz in to answer questions ahead of their opponent at various sites across western Kentucky.
The schools have a district championship during Week 7 to determine who will compete for scholarship funds in the West Kentucky Academic Bowl.
Schools compete in buzz-in style in Weeks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7. In Weeks 4 and 8, the students work on subject assessment tests and compositions to prepare for the statewide Governor’s Cup competition, which begins in January.
The standings after Week 2 are:
• District 1: Fulton County 3-1, Carlisle County 1-3, Hickman County 1-3, Fulton 0-0.
• District 2: McCracken County 3-1, Mayfield, 2-2, Ballard Memorial 1-3.
• District 3: Calloway County 3-1, Murray 2-2, Graves County 2-2.
• District 4: Paducah Tilghman 3-0, Marshall County 4-1, Crittenden County 1-4, Livingston Central 0-3.
Cairo takes part in competitions when possible, but is not in any of the Kentucky districts and does not take part in the West Kentucky Academic Bowl.
