The West Kentucky Academic Association Academic Bowl scheduled for Friday was canceled after a water main break at the Murray State University Paducah campus.
With finals and state testing approaching, WKAA vice president for high school division Rodney Holt said that with state testing coming up, he did not believe the event could be rescheduled for later in the school year.
The WKAA is an academic competition with high school and middle school divisions that compete in the fall. It holds a year-end championship, the West Kentucky Academic Bowl, in January, but it was forced to be postponed this year for various circumstances.
The Academic Bowl featured the champions of each district and was to include the District 5 champion for the first time.
Teams scheduled to compete were District 1 champion Fulton, District 2 champion Graves County, District 3 champion McCracken County, District 4 champion Murray and District 5 champion Livingston Central.
