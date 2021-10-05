WKAA to begin 40th year of academic competition

The West Kentucky Academic Association — an academic competition organization featuring schools in and around the Jackson Purchase region — begins its 40th season of head-to-head question-and-answer competition and preparation for Governor’s Cup competition.
The WKAA began in 1982, predating the statewide Governor’s Cup academic competition by four years, making it one of the oldest academic organizations in Kentucky, if not the oldest.
WKAA high school and middle school coaches met Wednesday at Marshall County High School to discuss the upcoming season.
WKAA President Jeremy Krug of Murray High School announced this year’s competitions would be in-person meetings rather than online competitions, as were held last year.
“We expect students and teachers will be taking all precautions, just as they do in their school building every day,” Krug said after the meeting. “We’re looking forward to being back in person for in-person competitions, just like athletics has been.
“We expect that there will be some distancing, just like they have in their classrooms, possibly 3 feet.”
Krug said success in academic competitions means as much to the student participants as athletics success means to student-athletes.
“Academic competition is the way that many of these students interact with their peers,” he said. “This is their extracurricular activity, just like there are students who are basketball players and they work all year so that they can be on that basketball court. Many of our students work all year so that they can pick up that buzzer and play quick recall or they can be on the future problem solving team or take that written assessment.
“This is the sport of the mind. This is an activity that allows these students to have a place in their schools. This is what they do.”
In WKAA quick recall competition, academic teams are placed in districts that correspond to high school basketball districts. At the end of the season, a district championship is held where the winners represent their districts in the West Kentucky Academic Bowl, the WKAA championship.
WKAA scholarship funding went from $5,000 last year to $10,000 this year. Of that money, $5,000 will go to the championship team from the Academic Bowl, $2,500 to the runner-up team and $1,000 to the third- and fourth-place team. The remaining funding will go to successful teams that were not involved in the Academic Bowl.
“As far as we know, we award more scholarship money than any other academic league in Kentucky,” Krug said.
The high school season will begin on Oct. 21. The official schedule for each school has not yet been released, but will likely be released after this week, which is fall break.
One change for this season is that there will be an open division and a small school division. Schools that are eligible to be in the small school division do not have to be in that division if they want to take part in the open division.
Another nuance is a change in the championship format to include members of District 5, which is made up of schools east of the lakes region, including Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Livingston Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
In years past, that district was not included in the Academic Bowl.
The WKAA introduced its officers at the meeting, including vice president of high schools Rodney Holt of the West Kentucky Education Cooperative, vice president of middle schools and secretary Melissa Bryan of Heath Middle School and treasurer Tammy Weitlauf of Heath Middle School.
The WKAA — which competes in the fall semester at the high school and middle school levels with varsity and junior-varsity teams — is a means of helping students prepare for quick recall contests and subject assessment tests in the Governor’s Cup competitions, which are held in January through March.
In West Kentucky Academic Association play, two academic teams of four players compete against each other in a question-and-answer contest using a variety of subjects.
Students buzz in to answer a tossup question, and the team is given a bonus question if it gives the right answer. If it gives a wrong answer, the opposing team may answer the question with a chance at a bonus question. Teams are given one point for each correct answer.
Matches consist of 12-minute halves, where they may answer up to 40 questions in each half. Forfeits will count as losses this year.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.