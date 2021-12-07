WKAA teams head into district tournaments

Academic teams competing in the West Kentucky Academic Association had their last regular-season week of question-and-answer contests last week and will compete in district tournaments this week. The winners of those tournaments will face off in a five-team single-elimination tournament for the WKAA championship.
The District 3 championship will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at McCracken County High School, featuring the Mustangs (11-1) against Paducah Tilghman (8-5). MCHS went 2-1 against the Blue Tornado this season.
The District 1 tournament will be at Hickman County High School, pitting district leader Fulton (8-3) against Fulton County (4-11) in one semifinal match and host Hickman County (8-6) against Carlisle County (4-11) in the other.
The District 2 tournament will be at Mayfield High School. District leader Graves County (11-4) will take on Cairo (Ill.) in the first semifinal, while host Mayfield (8-6-1) will go against Ballard Memorial (8-7). Cairo is 0-13 and has not yet taken part in a regular-season match, having forfeited all of its matches.
The District 4 tournament will be at Murray High School. District leader Calloway County (11-2) will get a bye in the semifinals, while host Murray (9-5) faces Marshall County (4-9).
The District 5 tournament will be at Caldwell County High School, with Caldwell County (3-7) getting a bye while Livingston Central (4-6) takes on Crittenden County (3-8).
Last week, McCracken County went 3-0 in its matches at Murray, beating the host team 26-13, ousting Mayfield 26-8 and winning the rubber match of the year against Paducah Tilghman 36-10. Murray beat Mayfield 18-16 and PTHS 21-20, while Mayfield beat the Blue Tornado 10-2.
Fulton also went 3-0 last week at Hickman County, beating Ballard Memorial 8-7 and Hickman County 9-8 before getting a forfeit win from Cairo.
Hickman County beat Ballard Memorial 6-4 and got a forfeit win from Cairo, while Ballard Memorial also got a forfeit win from Cairo.
Calloway County went 3-0 at Graves County last week, beating the host Eagles 22-12 and Fulton County 26-8 before getting a forfeit win from Carlisle County.
Graves County beat Fulton County 17-7 before it and Fulton County got forfeit wins from Carlisle County.
There was a three-way split among teams at Livingston Central, with the host Cardinals beating Crittenden County 10-8 and falling to Marshall County 12-4, while Crittenden County beat Marshall County 13-9.
