WKAA academic competition season begins Thursday

Members of the 2021-22 McCracken County High School academic team prepare to answer a question during a competition last year. Participants include (from left) Caroline Wright, Owen Cody, Reese Bell and Manav Shah. Cody was named all-district, all-region and all-state in last year’s Governor’s Cup, while Shah was named all-district and Wright was named all-district and all-region. Bell was named to the all-social studies team, Cody was named to the all-arts and humanities and all-social studies teams and Wright was named to the all-language arts team.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The West Kentucky Academic Association opens its 41st year of academic competition today, with students at the high school and middle school levels comprising teams in head-to-head competitions to test their knowledge in a wide range of subjects.

In WKAA competition, two school teams of four players compete against each other to buzz in the fastest to answer a question. If a team answers the question correctly, it gets a chance to answer a bonus question. If it misses the bonus question, the other team has a chance to “steal” the point by answering it correctly.

