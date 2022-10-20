The West Kentucky Academic Association opens its 41st year of academic competition today, with students at the high school and middle school levels comprising teams in head-to-head competitions to test their knowledge in a wide range of subjects.
In WKAA competition, two school teams of four players compete against each other to buzz in the fastest to answer a question. If a team answers the question correctly, it gets a chance to answer a bonus question. If it misses the bonus question, the other team has a chance to “steal” the point by answering it correctly.
The team with the most points at the end of the competition wins.
Competitions are held in two halves, with each half taking 12 minutes or 40 questions, whichever is agreed upon before the match begins.
Each competition will feature three or four teams at one site, with each school taking on the others in round-robin style.
The WKAA season consists of eight regular-season weeks with a season-ending West Kentucky Academic Bowl held in January with a total of $10,000 in scholarship funding on the line.
Buzz-in competitions are held in each of the first three weeks and in Weeks 5 through 7. In Weeks 4 and 8, students take assessment tests in the areas of arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies and a free-writing composition. Students can choose up to three of the subjects to take part in.
The opening week of competitions, all held Thursday, include:
• at McCracken County: Ballard Memorial and Mayfield.
• at Carlisle County: Fulton, Fulton County and Hickman County.
• at Crittenden County: Livingston Central, Marshall County and Paducah Tilghman.
• at Murray: Calloway County and Graves County.
The WKAA competitions and assessments are meant to help the academic teams prepare for the statewide Governor’s Cup academic competition, held in January through March. The buzz-in competitions are similar to the quick recall team competitions of Governor’s Cup.
The big change in the 2022-23 WKAA high school season is the “realignment” of districts. Last year, there were 16 teams divided into in five districts. This year, there are 15 teams in four districts. Caldwell County is not participating this year.
This year’s districts include:
• District 1: Carlisle County, Fulton, Fulton County, Hickman County
• District 2: Ballard Memorial, Mayfield, McCracken County
• District 3: Calloway County, Graves County, Murray
• District 4: Crittenden County, Livingston Central, Marshall County, Paducah Tilghman
The Week 7 competitions held Dec. 6 and 8 — the district championships — will determine the field for the West Kentucky Academic Bowl.
Cairo (Ill.) High School takes part in the competitions, but does not compete in a district.
Last year’s district champions were Fulton (record of 8-3-0), Graves County (11-4-0), McCracken County (11-1-0), Murray (9-5-0) and Livingston Central (4-6-1).
Last year’s West Kentucky Academic Bowl was canceled after several scheduling conflicts and a water main break at the MSU-Paducah campus in April.
The West Kentucky Academic Bowl Scholarship was created by the Murray State University Foundation Inc. in 1990 through a consortium of people and businesses throughout western Kentucky who wanted to promote academics and academic excellence throughout the region.
The amounts of the scholarships are $5,500 to the school that wins the Academic Bowl, $2,500 for the second-place school and $1,000 each to the third- and fourth-place schools.
“It is a very unique endowment,” said Abby Hensley, the MSU director of development in the Office of Student Affairs and the Hutson School of Agriculture. “It is not a Murray State University scholarship. Students who participate in the West Kentucky Academic Bowl can receive the scholarship if they are chosen by their advisor, principal and counselor and taken with them to any university, college, junior college or technical college of their choosing.
“Murray State University Foundation is the manager of the endowment, and we send that money on to the accredited that the student recipient is attending.”
The MSU Foundation serves as the administrator of the scholarship.
