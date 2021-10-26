WKAA academic competition begins

McCracken County High School is on its way toward defending its West Kentucky Academic Association title, beating District 2 rival Paducah Tilghman 32-22 on Thursday.
The WKAA is an academic competition league made up of high schools and middle schools in western Kentucky. Its teams compete in quick recall, a question-and-answer quiz competition featured in the annual statewide Governor’s Cup competition that begins in January.
The WKAA runs from October through January and is a means of helping academic teams prepare for Governor’s Cup competition. The WKAA is in its third season of providing students two weeks during the competition schedule to work on subject assessment tests in math, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities as well as an assessment in composition. Those assessments are also part of the Governor’s Cup competition.
The first week of WKAA competition, held last week, was the first time in two years the teams have competed face-to-face rather than online.
“It was wonderful. If we could lose these masks, it would be even better,” said MCHS coach Tammy Bohannon. “This is what the kids are used to doing (competing face-to-face). I know they were very comfortable as well.
“This is, by far, going to be a rebuilding year for us. It’s almost a complete changeover of the ‘regime.’ My team is very, very young; I only have one senior on the team, and that’s the captain of the varsity team, and I only have one junior.”
MCHS won the West Kentucky Academic Bowl — the WKAA championship tournament held in January — in 2020 and 2021.
Paducah Tilghman will host its second week of competition Tuesday afternoon, featuring Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County and Marshall County.
The first week of WKAA competition featured contests pitting schools against their district rivals. Those results were:
• At McCracken County: MCHS 32, Paducah Tilghman 22.
• At Carlsile County: Hickman County 13, Carlisle County 8, Carlisle County 18, Fulton 6; Fulton 11, Hickman County 10. Fulton County had forfeit losses to the three teams.
• At Graves County: Graves County 17, Ballard Memorial 13, Graves County 32, Mayfield 10, Mayfield 19, Ballard Memorial 12. Cairo (Ill.) had forfeit losses to the three teams.
• At Calloway County: Calloway County 34, Marshall County 10; Calloway County 27, Murray 23; Murray 35, Marshall County 7.
• At Crittenden County: Crittenden County 11, Caldwell County 9; Livingston Central 16, Crittenden County 6; Caldwell County 10, Livingston Central 7.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
