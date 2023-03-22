Tuesday was World Down Syndrome Day, a day first observed in 2006 to raise awareness of and support for the chromosomal condition found in one in every 700 babies born each year.
Everyone has 23 pairs of chromosomes, long DNA molecules which are found in the nucleus of living cells and contain part or all of the genetic material of an organism. Down Syndrome happens when someone has an extra chromosome in the 21st pair. The most common form of Down Syndrome is Trisomy 21, where there are three copies of chromosome 21 instead of two. This happens in 95% of the people who have Down Syndrome.
March 21 was selected as World Down Syndrome Day because of the third copy of chromosomes (representing the third month) and the affected chromosome 21 — or 3/21.
Locally, one young woman with Down Syndrome is finding her place in the community as an office volunteer at Concord Elementary School. Lydia English, a recent graduate of Community Christian Academy, has been working in the school office since January, learning the ins and outs of receiving visitors.
“I love having this job; I love being here,” she said. “It was kind of hard at first, but I love doing my job.”
English works with attendance secretary Khara Phelps in the office on Tuesday and Thursday. Phelps helped her get acclimated to the many duties the job entails.
“We like taking care of each other,” English said. “We like helping each other.”
Phelps was visited by English’s mother, Holly English, last December and said Lydia wanted to get work experience.
“One thing that she expressed to me was that the Down Syndrome community has a hard time getting employment that gives them a wage because they have to have so much experience,” she said. “She said that (Lydia) enjoyed doing office kind of things, and I said, ‘Well, I’m the school secretary. I’d love to have her come and help in the office and do some things like that.’
“Shortly after the new year, she was able to start with us, and she took on every task we asked her to do. She was nervous at first, but she did it, and she’s done great.”
Doing the job is only part of any work experience. Being able to work with others is also important.
“Lydia is a joy,” Phelps said. “I know that everybody that meets Lydia quickly becomes her best friend. She used to hand that out to just me, but now, she shares it with lots of other people.”
Another volunteer job that English does at Concord Elementary is help the first-graders in Lonna Starnes’ class with sight-reading word lists. She works with students one-on-one to help them learn the words on their reading lists.
On World Down Syndrome Day, people are encouraged to wear odd socks or “crazy socks” to promote awareness of the condition and show support for those who have it. That comes from the extra 21st chromosome looking like “crazy socks.”
Phelps wore two colorful, but mismatched, socks for the day — one yellow with stripes and the other purple with a palm tree design — and CES Principal Jeffery Sturm wore blue and yellow socks with macaroni and cheese designs. Blue and yellow are the official colors for World Down Syndrome Day.
However, English said wearing crazy socks was just not her thing.
The theme of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day is “With Us, Not For Us,” sending the message that people with disabilities should be treated fairly and equally.
“I think it goes to prove that even though she or anybody else has a disability, it doesn’t keep them from doing anything,” Phelps said. “I think it’s amazing because if you’ve not dealt with the special needs community, they are some of the most remarkable people you’ve ever met. That’s not just Down Syndrome; that’s autism and any other disability a person has. They do have the ability to do anything.
“I hope that, even around outside of schools and in other communities, that our people in restaurants and other places will look to find things that kids with Down Syndrome can do in their business — anything they can do to have a work experience so they can feel like a part of a community and earn a wage and feel included in what everyone else is experiencing, because they are able to do it. They just need a chance.”
