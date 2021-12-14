With no classes, schools are still helping the community

Graves County and Mayfield school districts won’t be used for classes until the new year, but that does not mean the buildings will remain idle.
Both districts are offering their buildings to be used for community service following the devastating tornado that went through the county on Friday.
Graves County Superintendent Matt Madding said there are several community schools throughout the district, including Central Elementary in Mayfield, Fancy Farm Elementary, Farmington Elementary, Sedalia Elementary, Symsonia Elementary and Wingo Elementary.
“We’ve got six of those and one middle school and one high school,” he said. “The high school is powered by Mayfield Power, the same as the city schools, so we have no power there, but we do at our elementary schools and now, we do at our middle school.
“What we’ve been doing is opening them up to the communities for anyone who wants to come in. We’ve had our showers open, we’ve been preparing hot meals for people. Our middle school has been converted over now into a place where we can house some volunteers or first responders that need a place to stay while they’re down here supporting us in our recovery efforts.”
The Graves County school buildings are also being used for storage and a variety of other uses.
“We’ve got a blood drive going on in one of them (Tuesday) as well,” Madding said. “So, it’s just a whole plethora of different activities for how we use them. We’re just trying to be a resource to the community right now as much as we can.”
Mayfield schools are also being used to benefit the community in its time of need.
“Right now and for the foreseeable future, Mayfield Independent schools is a distribution hub for supplies,” said Kim Martin, the public relations director for the Mayfield Independent School District. “We’ll take anything right now. Basically, we’re like a smaller version of what’s going on at the fairgrounds.
“On Sunday, we started out (at Mayfield High School) with one table full of supplies. (As of midday Tuesday,) we’ve got one side of the gym — five or six tables full of supplies, food and basic necessities. We’re starting our fourth row of supplies.”
People who need supplies come in and walk around, looking for items they need, Martin said.
“Coats, blankets, baby food, diapers — what’s your need,” she said. “Every time someone says, ‘We need this,’ I put out a call on our Facebook page and, miraculously, things show up. It’s been absolutely amazing.
“Right now, we’re pretty good on clothes, but for future reference, we’re going to need monetary supplies. We set up a donation site for our students. There is a community site for the community at large, but there is also a specific donations site for Mayfield schools, if you want to make donations directly to the school district. We’ve got so many kids that have lost absolutely everything.”
School buildings were not damaged very much by Friday’s tornado, but the Mayfield schools bus garage took heavy damage.
“There was minor damage to our middle school, and that’s already been taken care of,” Martin said of Mayfield schools. “Our bus garage was completely destroyed as well as 90% of our buses and other school vehicles.”
Madding said the Graves County facilities did not sustain heavy damage Friday night, but the district’s vehicles did not fare as well.
“We had three buses that took a little bit of damage,” he said. “Two of them are going to be totaled and need to be replaced. One of them just has some cosmetic things.”
Madding added that the school district has a number of needs itself, but many of those have been fulfilled by community members and donations from across the state.
“My counterparts at school districts from across the state have reached out and been rallying their troops to try to meet the needs of our district and our families and our community,” he said. “We have been overwhelmed by their generosity.
“We’re in pretty good shape now, all things considered. Now, it’s just a matter of continuing to move forward and continuing to get volunteers to help those who have been displaced and are needing water and things of that nature.”
Information about how to make donations, area shelters and more tornado relief information can be found by going to the school district website, mayfield.kyschools.us, and clicking on “Tornado Relief Information” under the site’s main photo.
The Mayfield district also has social media connections on Facebook under “Mayfield Independent Schools-Official” and on Twitter under @MayfieldSchools.
The Graves County district website also contains tornado relief information. It can be found by going to the district website, graves.kyschools.us, and clicking on “Graves County Schools Tornado Relief Information” under the “District Information” section of the home page.
The Graves County district also has social media connections on Facebook under “Graves County Schools” and on Twitter under @GravesCo.
