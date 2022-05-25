METROPOLIS — Rebecca Hannum “never thought” she would be a gardener when she was younger.
On a recent Friday, she found herself at the Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow Community Food Donation Garden, planting peppers and other vegetables.
“My garden’s all planted, so in order to have the fun of doing it all again, I came here,” she said.
Hannum, of Metropolis, first learned of the COPE garden last year when she stumbled upon it at its original location on West Eighth Street behind Casey’s convenience store.
“I happened by and learned they needed a waterer, so I started doing that,” she said.
The garden was moved in March to West 10th Street between the Regional Office of Education #21 building and the Illinois Driver Services Facility.
“Here I am, keeping track of it now,” Hannum said. “I’m glad I can still do this. It’s one of my fun things to do.”
The timeline for planting in the 10 raised 4-by-8-foot beds was reliant on the installation of a water system at the site and completion of the site’s fencing. The City of Metropolis provided the water installation. Joppa High School ag students installed the fence poles and concrete holding them in place earlier this month.
Students at ROE’s STARQuest Academy Regional Safe School South Campus recently helped with the fence and gate installation by adding the clips and staples securing the fencing to the poles. They also helped with the planting.
One of the lessons the students — Trenton Boyt, Kayleigh Brown, Ivy Daniels, Karamello LaCour, Gavin Metcalf and Jonathan Wade — took part in their last few months of classes was the University of Illinois Extension’s Junior Gardener program. Their volunteering Friday helped combine some of those lessons with real life skills.
Now a high school graduate, Gavin Metcalf helped plant strawberries in a tower system after working on the fence. He was helping for extra credit.
“It’s nice to do this,” he said. “I think this will help with future gardening if I ever want to garden someday.”
Seventh-grader Ivy Daniels thought the same thing. He helped with fencing, planted okra and onions and watering the beds.
Megan Henderson, resource conservationist with Massac County Soil & Water Conservation District, was also on hand. She spent the first part of the morning assisting Robin Mizell with the fence installation, then teaching the STARQuest Academy students how to properly attach it before helping with planting.
“I am inspired to help out because I can play in the dirt planting stuff and see it grow without having to do all the work,” she said.
All the produce — beefsteak, best boy, romaine and cherry tomatoes, peppers, summer squash, cucumbers, watermelons, green beans and painted lady beans — raised in the Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow Community Food Donation Garden will go to the COPE Food Pantry, no self-harvesting is allowed.
“As a conservationist, I love that the community garden reduces the food miles required to transport nutritious food,” Henderson said. “It’s so good for the planet!”
The garden is an education tool on a number of levels — one is through the SNAP-Ed program.
Staff with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education program will soon be working directly with the COPE’s directors, staff and volunteers to train and educate them on ways they can help move the produce in the facility. SNAP-Ed will also have information on site to help educate clients on everything from produce storage to use.
“We’re the education piece to go along with the garden. It’s hard to give out produce when people are unfamiliar with it,” said Lizz Cooley-Questelle, SNAP-Ed educator with Extension. “We’ll highlight the produce that’s being harvested and they’ll be receiving — how to cook it, how to store it, ideas to use it.”
Lacey Barnhill, an Extension program coordinator, noted “another part of the education is bringing awareness. A lot don’t realize you can use SNAP benefits to buy seeds and seedlings.”
SNAP-Ed will also have a presence during the monthly community open houses at the garden. Johnathan Voelz, with Extension’s Master Naturalist program, made stumps to be used as stools for those garden classes and education programs.
To be held the second Thursday of the month from June through September, the monthly community open houses will feature different gardening demonstrations and kids’ activity stations.
“If there’s garden work to be done, we can show people,” said Erin Garrett, Extension educator and garden manager. “If they’re interested in becoming a volunteer, they can come and learn about what we do. Anyone is welcome to come.”
