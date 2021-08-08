Saturday may have been the first time in the 141-year history of the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic’s political speaking that every one of the politicians were on the same page.
That’s easy when they are all part of the same party.
Despite the 140th picnic being limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this was a less-crowded picnic; perhaps due to the lack of Democrats in the crowd because their party’s speakers – namely their only office holders Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman – declined invitations to participate at the picnic and other area political events. Or perhaps because of concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Graves and surrounding counties.
The walkways along both sides of the speakers’ pavilion on the St. Jerome Church picnic grounds were virtually spartan of congregating people. Elbow room was aplenty in the crowd, with a mass of supporters in blue “Comer for Congress” t-shirts (noting First District Congressman James Comer’s bid to retain his U.S. House seat in 2022) on the traditional GOP right side and only a few occupying the Democrats’ left side.
Meanwhile on the speaker’s stage, where Republicans ruled the roost, they all stood shoulder to shoulder.
Opening salvos
After the opening pleasantries, the local contingent of state legislators spoke first and made note of the Democrats’ absence. First District Sen. Jason Howell of Murray used his time as a sort of introduction, as he had run unopposed for his seat in 2020, which had no political speaking at Fancy Farm. State Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield preached the differences between the GOP and Democrats in the General Assembly and in the state.
Both got in their jabs at the missing Democrats and Beshear and his handling of the pandemic last year.
“If you’re the governor, it must get lonely in the mansion,” Heath said. “But don’t get too sympathetic. He’s the one who put a fence around it to keep people out.”
Going old school
Comer, who had the lion’s share of support from the crowd to campaign signs dotted along Ky. 80 from Mayfield into Fancy Farm, drew from picnics of old with a stage prop. He told the crowd that he had no luck inviting any Democrats this year so he “called” the White House to speak with President Joe Biden to invite him.
“But he was too busy getting his marching orders from Bernie Sanders,” Comer joked.
He then said he was “able to speak” to Biden’s son, Hunter, who also couldn’t attend but sent a gift: A stick figure “finger painting” of him and his father that was shown from the podium. Comer again joked it could “bring a lot of money on the Ukraine market” – digging at Hunter Biden’s time on a Ukrainian-owned private energy company board of directors – and “donated” the artwork to the St. Jerome parish.
Comer then switched to Beshear, saying instead of coming to Fancy Farm the governor traveled to Louisville for a COVID-19 vaccination rally called “FancyVaxx.”
Gubernatorial gossip?
Comer, who had been linked to a possible gubernatorial run, touted former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and Campbellsville Republican Sen. Max Wise as possible candidates in 2023. He was also the first at the podium to mention former President Donald Trump (47 minutes into the speaking) and current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (49 minutes in).
An actual GOP gubernatorial candidate, State Auditor Mike Harmon is known for his jokes and shared a number in his Jeff Foxworthy-esque “You might be a liberal Democrat …” bit.
“If you think requiring a photo ID to vote is outrageous, but requiring a vaccine passport is A-OK, you might be a liberal Democrat,” Harmon said.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke on lawsuits related to the pandemic and Beshear, while Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles repeated the need for a new governor as he too has been reportedly interested in seeking that office.
Even Secretary of State Michael Adams, who had worked with Beshear on election reform, had a few verbal jabs at Democrats. A Paducah native, Adams said the annual Fancy Farm Picnic offers a chance to celebrate the two-party political system. But with few Democrats in attendance, he called it the “1 ½-party system.”
The speaking concluded in non-partisan fashion with recently-elected Court of Appeals Judge Chris McNeill.
Emcee earns ‘A’ grade
Woven through all the Republican political speaking was Democrat and former Secretary of State and Auditor turned lobbyist Bob Babbage. Babbage, who had spoken from the Fancy Farm stage during his own campaigning career, kept the atmosphere light with quips that were bipartisan at his own expense and those on the other side of the political divide.
Babbage told a few “dad jokes” (one involved no longer having a “dad bod” but rather a “father figure” that got a thumbs up from fellow dad jokester Harmon), gave a stern quick lecture on the importance of compromise in governance referencing the U.S. Constitution, and even recovered gracefully from a potential devilish faux pas.
At the podium, he let slip a “helluva” and quickly apologized saying he meant to say “heckuva.” When he returned to the podium, Babbage said he was informed he could reference hell in a religious connotation.
St. Jerome Church’s Fr. Darrell Venters and Owensboro Diocese Bishop William Medley “are against it and can keep you from it,” Babbage deadpanned.
He had referenced them earlier when he mentioned the infrastructure bill being worked on in Washington (which kept Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul from attending the picnic).
He said the priests should pray for the bill since they already have people on “the highway to Heaven, but we need help with our roads and bridges.”
Special honors
It was the first speaking engagement for Steven Elder as the political chairman. Former chairs Mark and Lori Wilson were presented with a plaque for their year’s of service in that role.
Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler from Powell County sang the National Anthem and Ballard County’s Storm Wilson sang “My Old Kentucky Home.”
Mark Wilson named late journalist Ronnie Ellis honorary emcee for the picnic. Ellis covered state politics and was a fixture at the annual picnic and on KET political programs like “Comment on Kentucky.”
Ellis died at age 68 of lung disease.
