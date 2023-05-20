When in bloom wisteria is dramatic with its foot long clusters of fragrant lilac to blue-purple blooms. The problem is that the wisteria sold by many garden centers is an oriental import that aggressively produces vines up to 30’. The vines are heavy enough to pull down all but the sturdiest built supports and strong enough to wedge into and open up cracks. Additionally, the lovely flowers last only 1-2 months followed by fuzzy brown pods that remain until winter.
Fortunately, there are two alternatives to the Chinese (wisteria sinensis) and Japanese (w. floribunda) wisterias, that are much better well-behaved. They are the native purple-blue American (w. frutescens) and blue-purple Kentucky (w. macrostachya) wisterias whose foliage highlights the blooms than appear later. Orientals are the reverse. The blooms are less fragrant, and vines slightly shorter and lighter weight than their oriental cousins.
They also are much more winter hardy, especially the Kentucky “Blue Moon” hybridized in Minnesota to withstand -40 degree temperature. American “Amethyst Falls” blooms slightly later and smaller. Both native wisterias rebloom starting in late spring, then summer and often in the fall. All wisteria bloom on new wood and on average it takes 2-3 years, but the wait is worth it.
Plant in fertile, slightly acidic moist, well-draining soil, and full sun to partial shade. The planting hole should be the depth of the root ball and 2-3 times as wide as to accommodate its spreading root system. Prune in late winter but to encourage more blooms cut back the new shoots twice a month. For a formal look cut back 6” immediately after blooming, and cut back to three buds in winter. The informal look requires little pruning.
All parts contain lectin and wisterin that is concentrated in the seeds and seed pods, and is toxic to pets, livestock, and humans. Control by removing pods as they form. “Amethyst Falls” is considered low severity toxic.
Garden — Continue to plant annuals to fill in spaces between perennials. Apply a balanced fertilizer(10-10-10) to existing annuals. Start fertilizer on container plants 2-6 weeks after potting up. Pinch mums to force branching. Tuck spring bulb foliage under other plants foliage such as daylily, hosta, hellebore, or peony. The bulbs can be dug to divide while they are dormant mid-June to mid-August.
Houseplants — Move houseplants out for the summer. Slowly acclimate to the stronger summer sunlight. Porous clay containers will need to be water more often than plastic.
Lawn — Each type of lawn grass requires a different mowing height. Mow bluegrass to 1.5-2.5”, tall fescue 2-3.5”, and zoysia to 1.5” and no more the .5” each mowing. Apply post-emergence on weeds or use 45% vinegar spray available online.
Trees and Shrub — Prune out shrub branches that were killed by this winter’s freeze. If over 50-60% is dead, remove the plant. Many magnolias are dropping their leaves due to winter-kill and dehydration. It is normal for them to drop a third each year. They like moist soil a if kept damp, they will have re-foliated in three years.
Vegetables — Direct plant seeds of basil and oregano, and corn, eggplant and tomato. Plant watermelon .5-1” deep, 4-6 seeds per hill and thin to 2-3 when true leaves appear and keep moist. It will germinate in 8-14 days, other melons 7-10.
June 3 — ECO Kids Discovery Days, Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest, 2075 Clermont Rd., Clermont, KY 40110, 502-215-7159, bernheim.org.
June 6 — “Floral Arrangements”, Toolbox series, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, McCracken Co. Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, 5 p.m., no fee.
June 7 — “Rain Barrels and Rain Gardens”, Lunch Break series, Marshall Co. Master Gardeners, Benton, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton. RSVP by May 29, $12 includes lunch. 270-527-3285.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
