When in bloom wisteria is dramatic with its foot long clusters of fragrant lilac to blue-purple blooms. The problem is that the wisteria sold by many garden centers is an oriental import that aggressively produces vines up to 30’. The vines are heavy enough to pull down all but the sturdiest built supports and strong enough to wedge into and open up cracks. Additionally, the lovely flowers last only 1-2 months followed by fuzzy brown pods that remain until winter.

Fortunately, there are two alternatives to the Chinese (wisteria sinensis) and Japanese (w. floribunda) wisterias, that are much better well-behaved. They are the native purple-blue American (w. frutescens) and blue-purple Kentucky (w. macrostachya) wisterias whose foliage highlights the blooms than appear later. Orientals are the reverse. The blooms are less fragrant, and vines slightly shorter and lighter weight than their oriental cousins.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

