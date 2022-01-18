Jenna Wise, a longtime member of The Paducah Sun family, died on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of community involvement.
She was 69 years old.
Wise was born in Paducah on March 10, 1952, according to her obituary. She graduated from Lone Oak High School and attended Murray State University.
In her work with The Sun, she was a former feature writer and previously served as a community projects coordinator. Wise had worked as a contributing writer for Posh Magazine — a bimonthly special publication of The Sun — for years. Her contributions to Posh Magazine included the series, “Shopping with Jenna,” and later, the “Traveling with Jenna” series.
Patrice Hoffman, publication director/editor for Posh Magazine, remembers Wise as being “very nice to work with,” being conscientious, and always having her stuff in on time. She also said Wise’s stories were fun.
“She’s always been a part of the community. She was just a very sweet woman, and she was a good writer, and she really enjoyed her job,” Hoffman told The Sun on Monday. “She really enjoyed her traveling and writing for Posh. She really did enjoy that.”
Hoffman noted that she will be missed, including by Posh Magazine.
Wise’s obituary indicates that she was a mother, grandmother, artist, actress, published author, teacher, world traveler, volunteer, and a friend to many. She served on different boards throughout Paducah, including the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, and the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
A celebration of life for Wise is planned for noon on May 14 at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah, where she was a church member. The visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon May 14 at the church.
