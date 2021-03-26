METROPOLIS, Ill. — With the latest round of utility bills reflecting last month’s frigid dose of winter, corporate counsel Rick Abell informed the Metropolis City Council during its Monday night meeting that many residents are having “sticker shock.”
With several calls received, Abell said he took a bill and calculated the residential electric rate for February. It was 12.86 cents. In the entire year of 2019, the average was 12.64 cents — translating to an increase of less than 2% over two years.
“That was not a monstrous month from a rate standpoint,” Abell said. “What happened is we experienced high usage. And that’s not something people look at. The reality is it’s not the rate, it’s the usage.”
The electric portion of the utility bill hinged on two main circumstances: really cold weather and all-electric homes.
“We don’t get that kind of weather around here very often — particularly for a concentrated period: 30 days of cold with two weeks on end of below-freezing temperatures,” Abell said. “We have a lot of residents who have all-electric homes, and they had high bills during that cold weather, but it’s based on how much they use. We can’t control how much they use; only they can control how much they actually use.”
Abell explained the city’s utility bill also includes water, sewer, trash and excise taxes imposed by the state. “On the average bill, over $100 goes to those other services,” he said.
“There’s a lesson I learned a long time ago from a bunch of executives — ‘People don’t pay rates, they pay bills.’ One thing we always have to keep in mind is people pay bills,” he continued. “And when they got this one, at first, they’re sticker shocked.”
Abell noted there will be more energy assistance money from LIHEP this year with the qualifying criteria being expanded.
• • •
Parks & Recreation director Pris Abell is making plans to reopen the Metropolis City Pool after a year of it not being used.
She’s running across a few hiccups, however.
“Our main problem right now is finding a place to hold lifeguard certification classes. A lot of pools aren’t open that normally are,” she said, noting she’s found out what Paducah’s Noble Park pool is doing and is going to pursue that avenue.
The other problem is the time limit of the certification itself.
“Every lifeguard has to start over (because) all certification runs out after two years,” she said. “We had been going every other year — half would recertify while the new ones would certify. Now, we have to start from scratch, so we’ve lost two years.”
• • •
Mayor Billy McDaniel explained the plans for another drive-up food giveaway day set for Friday beginning at 11 a.m. at Fort Massac State Park.
The food — up to 500 units of produce, dairy and meat divided between Metropolis, Joppa and Brookport — will be distributed by Laborer’s Local Union 773, the City of Metropolis and IDNR.
Participants are asked to enter the park at the Trout Pond entrance and continue to the Visitors Center. The box will be placed in their cars.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the low bid for the filter rehabilitation at the Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $912,748 from Korte & Luitijohan Contractors, Inc.
• Under three separate motions, approved seeking bids for the sale of real estate at 122 Lindsey St., 411 E. Eighth St. and 210 W. Fourth St. The council was informed that demolition bids were accepted for five locations — 407 W. Eighth St., 504 W. Sixth St., 508 W. Sixth St., 303 E. 12th St. and 1809 Baynes.
• Approved the request from Hope Unlimited for a street closure on Thursday, June 24. Closed will be Lincoln from Third to Fifth streets from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a block party with Massac County Housing Authority, with additional time before and after for set up and clean up.
• Approved the closure of Front Street from Metropolis Street to Frelinghuysen Street on Friday, July 2, to host the Fourth of July fireworks.
• Approved the purchase of pool supplies — chlorine and acid — totaling $5,222 from Spear Corp. Pris Abell noted the supplies can be stored for a year if the pool can’t reopen this year due to COVID.
• Approved the purchase of meters from Midwest Meter in the amount of $9,226.40.
• Amended its approval from the March 8 meeting regarding the closure of Market Street from the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn through Eighth Street for the Superman Celebration. The amendment extends the closure by a day, from 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 1, for the July 30 through Aug. 1 event.
• Approved proposed flooring work on the Happy Hearts building.
• Approved the Water Treatment Plant proceed with the needed purchases to work on Well 6.
