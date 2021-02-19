Fresh snow covered the Purchase Area on Thursday, but the end of a memorable burst of winter weather is near, WPSD Local 6 meteorologist Noah Bergren told The Sun.
“This will be a cold snap that is remembered for many years to come,” he added. “One could say, we had ‘an entire winter’ worth of weather in about 10 days.”
February 2021 has brought 12.2 inches of snow so far, making it the third-snowiest February ever. The record was set in 1993, when 15.3 inches of snow came to the area. Bergren expects the record to stand “barring something extreme next week.” Bergren expects tonight to remain frigid, forecasting a low near 10 degrees with a wind chill near zero and clearing skies. The temperature is expected to finally get above freezing Saturday, ending the record-setting streak of nine days below 32 degrees, the longest stretch of such weather in Paducah’s recorded history.
Sunday, Bergren said, the area should expect rain and warmer weather in the week to follow.
