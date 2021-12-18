Tuesday is a day of celebration that is traced to prehistoric times. It is the Winter Solstice where, in the northern hemisphere, earth’s north pole is the farthest from the sun. It marks the shortest day and longest night of the year, and the return of longer daylight hours. Initially, the extended light minutes are most noticeable at the end of the day. Prehistoric man considered the return of the sun as a rebirth and as a cause for a great celebrating. The date marked the beginning and end of annual events from harvest completion to preparing for lack of food sources during winter.
For gardeners, the solstice enables us to make planning easier for the coming garden year. On Tuesday, or thereabouts, walk through your landscape, notice the trees and shrubs, and the shadows they cast. The shadows on the lawn indicate where shade will be June 21. For it to be useful you need to designate where, when, and how much intensity. Roughly sketch the lawn and structures and with paper and paper in hand, go out early to mid-morning, noon, and mid to late afternoon, drawing in there the shade has moved each time. Compare where shade was always in one spot on each drawing, partial and what time of day, and full sun.
It is a bit time consuming, but when the plant and seed catalogs start arriving and the “must have wish list” is started, selecting the right plant for the right place will be easy. If the environment is not right for that Must Have, there always is a similar plant that is just-right substitute including color, flower, bloom time, shape, size, etc. It will be healthier, requiring less work and pampering because it is in a more appropriate environment.
THINGS TO DO
Houseplants — Create your own houseplant how-to for each. Keep plant tags in a card index box or accordion file folder for ready reference of when to water, fertilize and repot, and light and temperature requirements. If tags are missing, go online for the basic information.
Trees and shrubs — Tornadoes are the most destructive and cruelest of nature’s insults on trees. Limbs and branches are twisted and shredded sometimes so deep into the tree that the damage is not readily visible. Such damage invites insect and disease. Whether in the direct path of the December 10, or not, check trees for twisted and hanging branches. Cut back into clean wood. Do not cut flush to a trunk, but to its growth ring. Do seal cuts; let nature cure itself. Healthy trees that properly cut and maintained will survive. Signs of decline include foliage color not typical and/or size of foliage not typical. Branches that have fallen within the tree and still hanging should be removed as they can be fatal when they fall on people, pets and wildlife.
Vegetables — Add Salad Greens 2022 Plant of the Year to your seed order. Include your favorite or try a new variety of arugula, chard, kale, lettuce, mustard greens, and spinach. Beet and turnip are a two-for-one root and tops vegetable.
Outdoor and indoor live decorations — Add sparkle and extended life to live greenery decorations. Anti-desiccant: 4 tablespoons boric acid (pharmacy), 9 tablespoons Borax (grocery), 2 quarts water. Dip(or spray) material in mix, let it dry, and repeat until satisfied with the look. Multiple dipping builds up the layers of sparkle. Dipped indoor decorations will help reduce needle drop, but still will dry faster than outdoor due to the warmer conditions.
Re-purpose — When a child-gate is no longer needed, transform it into a trellis. Attach stakes on either side, insert in the ground and plant vining flowers or vegetables.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
