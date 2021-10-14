A beloved and iconic children’s book series has been adapted for the stage. “Winnie the Pooh,” based on the books by A.A. Milne, will be showing at Market House Theatre Thursday through Sunday.
Winnie-the-Pooh, the joyful titular character and friend to Christopher Robin, will find himself facing a day of adventures in the stage adaptation. The play will also feature more of Milne’s characters such as Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, and Christopher Robin.
The production, directed by Market House Theater education director Emily Griffin, will feature actors ranging in age from 7 years old to adulthood.
“One of the great things about working with casts of all ages is that our aim is the same, whether you are an actor with many credits or getting on stage for the first time. As a company, we have high expectations for ourselves as we collaborate to tell a fun and compelling story that honors the text and delights audiences,” Griffin said.
Performances are on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets are available by calling the Market House Theatre Box Office at 270-444-6828. The box office is available from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online anytime at MarketHouseTheatre.org. Masks are required for patrons 4 years and older while inside the theatre.
